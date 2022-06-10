Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

The Data Engineer will have a knack for data analysis, data manipulation and data modelling. The consultant will be responsible for understanding and driving the overall technical vision and planning of a client’s organisation and translating business needs into technical strategy.

Desired Skills:

8-10 years’ working experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.

Experience in data mining

large scale data modelling and business requirements gathering/analysis

Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation

Experience implementing data modelling methodologies like Dimensional Modeling and / or Data Vault.

Working knowledge of data quality processes and master data management.

Experience implementing design support systems using Database Management Systems (DBMS) such as SQL Server or Oracle.

Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions using SSIS

Azure Data Factory and / or SQL Server stored procedures.

Understanding of several Big Data technologies like Hadoop

MapReduce and Spark as well as event processing or message ingestion services like Kafka

Event Hub and Stream Analytics.

Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL

ANSI SQL

PL/SQL.

Some experience developing software solutions using Visual Basic

C++

C#

Java or Python.

Experience using SQL Server management Studio and Visual Studio.

Experience implementing solutions using Azure SQL databases

Azure Synapse (Previously SQL Data Warehouse)

Azure Storage Accounts (Data Lake) and / or Databricks.

Additional skills in the following will be taken into consideration: Tableau

Power BI

strong math skills (e.g. statistics

algebra)

Scala

Python or R.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One of the leading IT development companies in SA is seeking the expertise of a Senior Data Engineer/Data Developer to join their team

