Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
The Data Engineer will have a knack for data analysis, data manipulation and data modelling. The consultant will be responsible for understanding and driving the overall technical vision and planning of a client’s organisation and translating business needs into technical strategy.
Desired Skills:
- 8-10 years’ working experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.
- Experience in data mining
- large scale data modelling and business requirements gathering/analysis
- Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation
- Experience implementing data modelling methodologies like Dimensional Modeling and / or Data Vault.
- Working knowledge of data quality processes and master data management.
- Experience implementing design support systems using Database Management Systems (DBMS) such as SQL Server or Oracle.
- Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions using SSIS
- Azure Data Factory and / or SQL Server stored procedures.
- Understanding of several Big Data technologies like Hadoop
- MapReduce and Spark as well as event processing or message ingestion services like Kafka
- Event Hub and Stream Analytics.
- Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL
- ANSI SQL
- PL/SQL.
- Some experience developing software solutions using Visual Basic
- C++
- C#
- Java or Python.
- Experience using SQL Server management Studio and Visual Studio.
- Experience implementing solutions using Azure SQL databases
- Azure Synapse (Previously SQL Data Warehouse)
- Azure Storage Accounts (Data Lake) and / or Databricks.
- Additional skills in the following will be taken into consideration: Tableau
- Power BI
- strong math skills (e.g. statistics
- algebra)
- Scala
- Python or R.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One of the leading IT development companies in SA is seeking the expertise of a Senior Data Engineer/Data Developer to join their team