Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 10, 2022

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
The Data Engineer will have a knack for data analysis, data manipulation and data modelling. The consultant will be responsible for understanding and driving the overall technical vision and planning of a client’s organisation and translating business needs into technical strategy.

Desired Skills:

  • 8-10 years’ working experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.
  • Experience in data mining
  • large scale data modelling and business requirements gathering/analysis
  • Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation
  • Experience implementing data modelling methodologies like Dimensional Modeling and / or Data Vault.
  • Working knowledge of data quality processes and master data management.
  • Experience implementing design support systems using Database Management Systems (DBMS) such as SQL Server or Oracle.
  • Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions using SSIS
  • Azure Data Factory and / or SQL Server stored procedures.
  • Understanding of several Big Data technologies like Hadoop
  • MapReduce and Spark as well as event processing or message ingestion services like Kafka
  • Event Hub and Stream Analytics.
  • Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL
  • ANSI SQL
  • PL/SQL.
  • Some experience developing software solutions using Visual Basic
  • C++
  • C#
  • Java or Python.
  • Experience using SQL Server management Studio and Visual Studio.
  • Experience implementing solutions using Azure SQL databases
  • Azure Synapse (Previously SQL Data Warehouse)
  • Azure Storage Accounts (Data Lake) and / or Databricks.
  • Additional skills in the following will be taken into consideration: Tableau
  • Power BI
  • strong math skills (e.g. statistics
  • algebra)
  • Scala
  • Python or R.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

One of the leading IT development companies in SA is seeking the expertise of a Senior Data Engineer/Data Developer to join their team

Learn more/Apply for this position