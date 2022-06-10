Senior Developer (Potchefstroom/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic FinTech company seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Developer to be based either at its Potchefstroom or Randy division. The successful incumbent must have at least 10 years’ experience with the following tech – Java, Spring, JEE, JDBC, RESTful API, HTML, JavaScript, ReactJS, CSS, C#.Net 3.5+ and SQL with experience on databases with very large tables, stored procedures and functions development is a requirement as well as query optimization.

REQUIREMENTS:

10 Years’ experience (essential) –

Java: Spring Framework, JEE, JDBC

RESTful API

Web technologies like HTML, JavaScript, ReactJS and CSS

C#.Net Framework 3.5+

Microsoft SQL – experience on databases with very large tables, stored procedures and functions development is a requirement as well as query optimization

Advantageous –

AJAX and MVC knowledge

COMMENTS:

