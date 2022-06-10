Senior Front-End Developer UX Web Design – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 10, 2022

Well known IT Consulting is looking for a Front End Developer to join their Digital Team whithin the It Cosulting space, working on internal Development and exeternal development for Clients.

  • User Exeprience Design
  • Axure
  • Sketch
  • Balsamiq
  • Invision APP
  • FramerJS
  • Omni Graffle
  • Data Science programming
  • You will need to know at least one Data Science programming language such as Python, R, Matlab, C++, Java with SQL

