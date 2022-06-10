Senior Front-End Developer UX Web Design – Gauteng Centurion

Well known IT Consulting is looking for a Front End Developer to join their Digital Team whithin the It Cosulting space, working on internal Development and exeternal development for Clients.
- User Exeprience Design
- Axure
- Sketch
- Balsamiq
- Invision APP
- FramerJS
- Omni Graffle
- Data Science programming
- You will need to know at least one Data Science programming language such as Python, R, Matlab, C++, Java with SQL
Desired Skills:
- UX
- User Experience Deisng
- Python
- R
- Matlab
- C++
- JAVA with SQL