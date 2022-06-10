Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Marketing Agency seeks a Senior Full Stack Developer to develop solutions for the FinTech space. Your role will require you to have good understanding of and experience with PHP, SQL and ASP.NET Core.
DUTIES:
- Develop architecture and integrate backend into frontend layers.
REQUIREMENTS:
- C# 6.0
- T-SQL
- Entity Framework
- AngularJS
- HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
- ASP.net
- Bootstrap
- .Net Core
- Java and jQuery
- API Development Experience
- PHP
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Full
- Stack