SEO, SEM & WEB Manager at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client based in Johannesburg North has a SEO, SEM & WEB Manager position available in their organization.
Main purpose of the job:
Responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall SEO and SEM strategy, covering a wide variety of duties such as web marketing, web analytics, content strategy planning, and keyword strategy.
Requirements:
- BCom undergraduate studies
- SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous
- 5 years experience as an SEO/SEM Manager or similar role
Competencies:
- Proven success in SEO
- Expertise in A/B and other testing methods
- In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analyzing data
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Develop, plan and implement our SEO strategy.
- Optimize organic search maximize ROI.
- Regularly perform thorough keywords research.
- Identify key SEO KPIs.
- Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs.
- Prepare and present reports regularly.
- Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences.
- Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner.
- Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization.
- Collaborate with web developers and marketing team.
- Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices.
- Aligning and pivoting SEM campaigns in line with Search Engine algorithm changes.
- SEM competitor analysis: Activity, spend, ROI.
- SEM trends analysis and recommendations.
- SEM case study development for internal skills development.
- Kaizen reporting based on campaign analysis.
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.