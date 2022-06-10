SEO, SEM & WEB Manager at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 10, 2022

Our client based in Johannesburg North has a SEO, SEM & WEB Manager position available in their organization.

Main purpose of the job:

Responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall SEO and SEM strategy, covering a wide variety of duties such as web marketing, web analytics, content strategy planning, and keyword strategy.

Requirements:

  • BCom undergraduate studies
  • SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous
  • 5 years experience as an SEO/SEM Manager or similar role

Competencies:

  • Proven success in SEO
  • Expertise in A/B and other testing methods
  • In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analyzing data
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Develop, plan and implement our SEO strategy.
  • Optimize organic search maximize ROI.
  • Regularly perform thorough keywords research.
  • Identify key SEO KPIs.
  • Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs.
  • Prepare and present reports regularly.
  • Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences.
  • Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner.
  • Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization.
  • Collaborate with web developers and marketing team.
  • Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices.
  • Aligning and pivoting SEM campaigns in line with Search Engine algorithm changes.
  • SEM competitor analysis: Activity, spend, ROI.
  • SEM trends analysis and recommendations.
  • SEM case study development for internal skills development.
  • Kaizen reporting based on campaign analysis.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

