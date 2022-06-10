SEO, SEM & WEB Manager at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client based in Johannesburg North has a SEO, SEM & WEB Manager position available in their organization.

Main purpose of the job:

Responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall SEO and SEM strategy, covering a wide variety of duties such as web marketing, web analytics, content strategy planning, and keyword strategy.

Requirements:

BCom undergraduate studies

SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous

5 years experience as an SEO/SEM Manager or similar role

Competencies:

Proven success in SEO

Expertise in A/B and other testing methods

In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analyzing data

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop, plan and implement our SEO strategy.

Optimize organic search maximize ROI.

Regularly perform thorough keywords research.

Identify key SEO KPIs.

Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs.

Prepare and present reports regularly.

Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences.

Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner.

Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization.

Collaborate with web developers and marketing team.

Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices.

Aligning and pivoting SEM campaigns in line with Search Engine algorithm changes.

SEM competitor analysis: Activity, spend, ROI.

SEM trends analysis and recommendations.

SEM case study development for internal skills development.

Kaizen reporting based on campaign analysis.

