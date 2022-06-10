Software Developer – Gauteng Ormonde

Software Developer – Johannesburg South

Office bound role

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Development of new software products through the complete development lifecycle from conception and planning through to end user documentation and responding to issues during the Quality assurance process with products primarily focused on embedded web technologies

Assisting with development of components for new software products produced by other members of the group where the components are primarily focused on embedded web technologies

Analysis of requests from non-development staff to determine technical feasibility and translation of these user level requests to a formal development specification

Development of visually attractive web based user interfaces within a defined guideline

Assisting with development of web based user interfaces guidelines

Development of library code and associated documentation that will be used by third parties

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Offering code-level developer support to a wide audience with a range of skills and abilities

Creating test applications for reported bugs and specification questions

PLANNING AND SPECIFICATION

Assisting Marketing colleagues responsible for product planning with technical information about technology related topics

Discussing with both a local and international audience about details of future specifications for globally produced products

YOUR KEY FOCUS

Sound knowledge of web based programming, including but not limited to extensive HTML, CSS and JavaScript knowledge; and ASP.NET/MVC

Sound knowledge of relational databases, MS SQL. MySQL and Oracle would be considered a plus

Additional programming knowledge including C, Python 3.x, Java, C++ and Objective-C would be considered a plus

Min of 6 years development experience

Main skills required are C#, MVC , Javascript , CSS , SQL .

Sharepoint would be an advantage.

Excellent technological knowledge of PCs running current versions of Microsoft Windows

Experience with networked scanners, printers and peripherals used in the B2B business environment would be highly desirable

Additional Operating System knowledge such as Unix/Linux would also be considered a plus

Basic project management skills

Ability to execute tasks with precision and accuracy, showing necessary attention to detail

Excellent English skills in speaking and writing

Team player and Proactive attitude

Self-motivated with initiative and responsibility, whilst also able to follow instructions

CTC R45, 000 – R65, 000 Neg. – Vaccination card essential

Desired Skills:

C#

MVC

javascript

CSS

SQL

Software developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position