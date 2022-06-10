Software Engineer (IP Capture) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

BECOME a vital and high contributing Software Engineer of a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions, developing high quality software for distributed systems. Your role will include solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features and developing Go software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment. The ideal candidate must have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end

software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems. Additionally, you will be required to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, a minimum of 3 years’ experience as a software developer, and a proficiency in Go, Java, C, or C++, as well as being proficient in Linux based systems.

DUTIES:

Solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.

Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment.

Develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.

Help to extend our position as market leader by building systems that adds value to our customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related

subjects.

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.

Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.

Proficient in Linux based systems.

Advantageous –

Master’s Degree (MSc. or MEng.) with Computer Science or systems software related subjects or research.

5 years’ experience as a software developer.

Experience with highly available distributed systems and scalable software architecture.

Experience with systems software development.

Experience with network protocols.

Experience with Go, NoSQL and/or Elasticsearch.

Experience in concurrent software design.

Tech Stack –

Go

Salt

Elasticsearch

Kibana

Protocol buffers

Grafana

Git

Linux

ATTRIBUTES:

Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.

Critical thinker and detail oriented.

Excellent communicator.

Desired Skills:

Software

Engineer

IP

