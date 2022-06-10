Software Engineer (IP Capture) at Datafin Recruitment

Jun 10, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

BECOME a vital and high contributing Software Engineer of a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions, developing high quality software for distributed systems. Your role will include solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features and developing Go software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment. The ideal candidate must have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end

software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems. Additionally, you will be required to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, a minimum of 3 years’ experience as a software developer, and a proficiency in Go, Java, C, or C++, as well as being proficient in Linux based systems.

DUTIES:

  • Solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.
  • Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a service-based architecture in a continuous integration environment.
  • Develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.
  • Help to extend our position as market leader by building systems that adds value to our customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related
  • subjects.
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.
  • Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.
  • Proficient in Linux based systems.

Advantageous –

  • Master’s Degree (MSc. or MEng.) with Computer Science or systems software related subjects or research.
  • 5 years’ experience as a software developer.
  • Experience with highly available distributed systems and scalable software architecture.
  • Experience with systems software development.
  • Experience with network protocols.
  • Experience with Go, NoSQL and/or Elasticsearch.
  • Experience in concurrent software design.

Tech Stack –

  • Go
  • Salt
  • Elasticsearch
  • Kibana
  • Protocol buffers
  • Grafana
  • Git
  • Linux

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.
  • Critical thinker and detail oriented.
  • Excellent communicator.

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Engineer
  • IP

Learn more/Apply for this position