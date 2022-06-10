Software QA Test Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

COMPANY OVERVIEW
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system.
- Design, develop, test, and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
- This is a South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back-office administration, and retail banking solutions.
- They constantly exploring new ways to expand and innovate their offering to clients, to remain market leaders in the banking and financial industry.
ROLE PURPOSE
- Conduct testing of new and existing software before it is deployed to the live production environment.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification (recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training)
- National Diploma or Degree in relevant field (advantage)
- ISTQB certification (advantage)
Experience & Skills
- Must have 3 years’ Manual testing experience
- Must have 1+ year Automation testing experience
- Excellent Attention to detail, analytical and communication skills (both oral and written)
- Strong documentation and writing skills with excellent attention to detail required
- Experience with
- generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test Plans/Scenarios
- the concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment)
- working on and testing different Internet Browsers
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Ability to multitask as the Job requires keeping track of multiple errors right through their lifecycle
Advantage
- Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries
- Experience in a Banking or Financial environment
- Experience working with Error tracking tool/system
Duties
- Responsible for the creation, updating and execution of end-to-end manual and automated (position dependent) Test Cases to test new and existing software solutions
- Conduct functional and technical testing on the Front and Back-end across multiple platforms including Portal, Internet Banking and Mobile
- Execution of scripts to simulate or test various scenarios
- Perform manual and automated regression testing
- Fully document and track any anomalies or defects identified in testing with instruction of how to recreate each including proof of successful testing once these have been fixed
- Create Release Notes to clients of functions ready for UAT testing
- Assist in defining the companies’ testing methodologies and quality control standards
- Work with business resources to understand purpose and concept for software features
- Maintain well organised records of test results
- Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance
Personal Attributes
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
Special requirements
- Willing to work overtime when required
- Must have own and reliable transport
Interpersonal Relationships
- Head of Development – Production and Enhancements
- Head of Business Support Services
- Team Leader: Quality Assurance
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Manual Testing
- Automation Testing
- Quality Assurance
- Software Applications
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree