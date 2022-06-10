Solution Architect II – Digital Media and Advertising

Position Purpose:

Become part of an innovative, forward-thinking and strategic IT architecture team.

Our mature architecture team is based in Brackenfell (strategically placed close to the sea and the Cape winelands) and includes experts in enterprise architecture, solution architecture and data architecture. We operate in an agile retail environment of Africa’s largest retailer that utilizes industry leading IT technologies which run on-premises and in multiple cloud platforms.

As a recognized authority in Digital Media & Advertising solutions, covering data management platforms, demand side platforms, advertising exchange, paid- and social media etc., the solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for media solutions and creates high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of advertising technologies and marketing technologies, campaign management, master data and big data as applicable to the retail industry is essential

Qualifications:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar) – essential

TOGAF certified – desirable

Experience:

7-10 years working experience within the IT industry.

5-10 years’ experience with Campaign Management, Data Management Platforms, Demand Side Platforms, and Customer Data Platforms.

3 years retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

5+ years’ experience in architecting Advertising Technology programs with understanding of the Marketing Technology world in the context of personalization – preferably Google platform (Big Query, SA360, DV360, Google Campaign)

3 years’ experience with MDM (Master Data Management) and Big Data

5 years proficiency in marketing automation systems (SAP Marketing Cloud, Google

DoubleClick/DV360, SA360 and GA) and integrating those systems with other technologies -desirable

5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP, and non-SAP

5+ years’ experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems.

3+ years excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.

5+ years identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5+ years demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2-3 years lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.

2-3 years’ experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

3+ years’ experience in high volume data and file processing, in real time and batch integration environments.

2-3 years project management experience of mid-sized projects. – desirable

Job objectives:

Define and continuously improve the digital media & advertising architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards.

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities.

Define a structured digital media & advertising architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Architect the next-generation digital media & advertising framework developed on a group of core technologies.

Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc.

Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for media architectures and designs.

Ensure that the digital media & advertising architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Define and create solution level digital media & advertising architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Analyze business requirements and create related digital media & advertising architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures.

Define digital media & advertising architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on digital media & advertising architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing digital media & advertising architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure digital media & advertising security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

Provide expert digital media & advertising guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the digital media & advertising technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee.

Be clearly identified as the digital media & advertising technical lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI project teams.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

Mentor senior developers / designers / business analysts to become Solution Architects.

Define and develop the overall digital media & advertising architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team and other Solution Architects.

Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to digital media & advertising solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standards

Knowledge & Skills:

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) – essential

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.) – desirable

Solid track record in successful delivery of scalable solution architectures – essential

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills – essential

Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills – essential

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills -essential

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills – essential

Strong conflict management skills – essential

Commercial & business understanding of retail industry – desirable

Knowledge and experience in the design and use of (multi-dimensional) Data Warehouses, and the use of ETL software to provide these with information – essential

Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases – essential

Position Purpose:

Become part of an innovative, forward-thinking and strategic IT architecture team.

Our mature architecture team is based in Brackenfell (strategically placed close to the sea and the Cape winelands) and includes experts in enterprise architecture, solution architecture and data architecture. We operate in an agile retail environment of Africa’s largest retailer that utilizes industry leading IT technologies which run on-premises and in multiple cloud platforms.

As a recognized authority in Digital Media & Advertising solutions, covering data management platforms, demand side platforms, advertising exchange, paid- and social media etc., the solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for media solutions and creates high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of advertising technologies and marketing technologies, campaign management, master data and big data as applicable to the retail industry is essential

Qualifications:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar) – essential

TOGAF certified – desirable

Experience:

7-10 years working experience within the IT industry.

5-10 years’ experience with Campaign Management, Data Management Platforms, Demand Side Platforms, and Customer Data Platforms.

3 years retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

5+ years’ experience in architecting Advertising Technology programs with understanding of the Marketing Technology world in the context of personalization – preferably Google platform (Big Query, SA360, DV360, Google Campaign)

3 years’ experience with MDM (Master Data Management) and Big Data

5 years proficiency in marketing automation systems (SAP Marketing Cloud, Google

DoubleClick/DV360, SA360 and GA) and integrating those systems with other technologies -desirable

5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP, and non-SAP

5+ years’ experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems.

3+ years excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.

5+ years identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5+ years demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2-3 years lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.

2-3 years’ experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

3+ years’ experience in high volume data and file processing, in real time and batch integration environments.

2-3 years project management experience of mid-sized projects. – desirable

Job objectives:

Define and continuously improve the digital media & advertising architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards.

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities.

Define a structured digital media & advertising architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Architect the next-generation digital media & advertising framework developed on a group of core technologies.

Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc.

Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for media architectures and designs.

Ensure that the digital media & advertising architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Define and create solution level digital media & advertising architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Analyze business requirements and create related digital media & advertising architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures.

Define digital media & advertising architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on digital media & advertising architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing digital media & advertising architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure digital media & advertising security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

Provide expert digital media & advertising guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the digital media & advertising technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee.

Be clearly identified as the digital media & advertising technical lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI project teams.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

Mentor senior developers / designers / business analysts to become Solution Architects.

Define and develop the overall digital media & advertising architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team and other Solution Architects.

Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to digital media & advertising solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standards

Knowledge & Skills:

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) – essential

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.) – desirable

Solid track record in successful delivery of scalable solution architectures – essential

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and logical skills – essential

Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills – essential

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills -essential

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills – essential

Strong conflict management skills – essential

Commercial & business understanding of retail industry – desirable

Knowledge and experience in the design and use of (multi-dimensional) Data Warehouses, and the use of ETL software to provide these with information – essential

Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases – essential

Desired Skills:

IT industry

Campaign Management

retail industry

Learn more/Apply for this position