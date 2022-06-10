SQL DBA – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our well established client is on the hunt for a Data Support Services Engineer ( SQL DBA) to join their Data Support Services Team in either Durban or Pretoria.

You will be responsible for Managing and Supporting our Database architecture, as well as optimizing databases performance across functional teams Internally and in Production.

The ideal candidate is an experienced DBA and Data Wrangler, who enjoys working ‘under the hood’ of SQL Server, optimizing database systems for maximum efficiency and availability. You will support the Production Teams, software developers, database architects, and Infrastructure layer, to ensure optimal performance and maximum uptime for the business. You must be self-directed and comfortable supporting the database needs of multiple teams, systems and products. The right candidate will be excited by the prospect of managing and optimizing or even re-designing the company’s database architecture to support the next generation of products and database initiatives.

Job Responsibilities

Maintain the performance of Internal and Production Database servers within company SLA.

Diagnose and troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur, with an emphasis on effective communication, Route cause Identification and solution tracking.

Routine Performance tuning of Database systems.

Set and help maintain Database standards.

Manage Database access and assist with developing processes for optimizing database security.

Ensure all Database backup strategy meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)

Create automation for repeatable, mundane Database tasks.

Build, Configure, and Manage new Database Instances, including version Upgrades.

Create and manage Database Projects, Reports and Documentation, visualizations, and dashboards when required.

Review, recommend, and POC, with the chance of implementing emerging Database technologies.

Scheduled Operational support (Hotseat), including after hours on-call support as required.

Qualifications & Experience

We are looking for a candidate with 5+ years of experience in a DBA Engineer role, who has attained and advanced working knowledge of SQL Server and its methodologies.

Computer Science degree and or MCSA/MCSE (SQL) accreditation.

Experience performing root cause analysis on internal and external data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement.

Build processes supporting SQL Server Environments, there dependencies and workload management.

A successful track record of Supporting and Managing SQL Server, including HA.

Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.

Strong technical project management and organizational skills.

Knowledge of Cloud computing/solutions

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

DBA

Mcse

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position