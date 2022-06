SQL Developer (Strong SSIS Skills) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a SQL Developer with strong SSIS skills.

This role has possibilities of going permanent based on performance.

Requirements:

Very strong SQL – more than 5 years

Worked on big analytical type projects

Analysis skills

Experience in SQL Azure will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

Azure

