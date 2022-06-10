System Integration Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

CONTRIBUTE to the design, implementation and maintenance of integration environments, development of software frameworks, procedures and applications to integrate systems as the next System Integration Engineer sought by a global leader in Telecommunications. The ideal candidate must be passionate about the quality of customer solutions and the establishment of proactive measures and procedures to ensure high customer satisfaction. You will require a Masters (MSc.Eng or [URL Removed] with 3 years relevant experience OR BSc./BTech in Computer Studies or Electrical Engineering with 5 years suitable experience with proficiency in Java, Database skills, Software Integration, experience with System Integration and a background in the Telecoms industry.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

B.Tech (Computer Studies) or B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) plus 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

OR

B.Sc. Computer Science, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent qualification plus 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

OR

Master’s Degree (MSc.Eng. or [URL Removed] plus 3 years’ experience in an aligned position.

Experience/Skills –

Strong software skills and ability essential – Java skills required.

Experience in the following programming languages will be advantageous –

C++

Google Go

Python or other scripting language Database skills required. Experience in Software Integration. Experience in complex System Integration. Experience in or background knowledge of the Telecoms industry.



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

System

Integration

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position