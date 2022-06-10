Systems Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Jun 10, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions as their next Systems Engineer to join their team. You core duties will span a number of areas and responsibilities, including pre-sales project preparation, solution design, system integration and testing, installation and upgrades acceptance, and product development and integration of third-party software. The ideal candidate must have at minimum a B.Engineering Degree, and 3-5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering, Telecoms, RF or Software Development.

DUTIES:

Pre-Sales Project Activities

Before contract placement, the Systems Engineer shall be involved in the sales activities stated below.

Requirement and Specification Management

  • Elicit and define Customer/user needs
  • Derive and document solution and system requirements
  • Validate and Verify requirement specifications

Proposal Preparation

  • Design and propose solutions to meet the requirements and document them in a technical proposal
  • Provide inputs to Account and Project management

Project Activities

After contract placement, the Senior Systems Engineer shall be involved in the activities stated below.

Detail Solution Design

  • Finalise Solution Architecture
  • Provide inputs to Account and Project management

System Integration and Testing

  • System Integration and Testing
  • Provide support to System Integration and Testing
  • Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing

Project Timelines

  • Identify and mitigate possible risks to project that may affect timelines and/or deliverables.

Installation, Upgrades and Site Acceptance

Installation

  • Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with on-site installation activities
  • Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with System Integration and Setting-to-Work

Upgrades

  • Plan upgrade activities for site upgrades
  • Provide input to Test Plans and ensure upgrade Procedures are reviewed
  • Support upgrade activities on Site that is executed by the Support Department
  • Review and Present the final upgrade report to the Client

Define and supervise solution qualification Tests

  • Generate Test Plans, Procedures and Manage Solution Integration on Site
  • Manage Solution integration on Site
  • Manage and participate in the execution of the qualification of a solution.
  • Conduct Site Acceptance Testing (Verification and Validation)

Product

Keep up with product development and integration of third-party software, as well as EOL strategies.

  • Provide inputs into product designs and requirements.
  • Provide inputs into product EOL strategies.
  • Provide inputs and review third party software or hardware as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • B. Engineering Degree
  • 3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development
  • Passion for creating systems and solutions
  • Project management
  • Management and Leadership
  • Planning and organising
  • Disciplined
  • Strong verbal and written communication
  • Good administrative and organisational skills
  • Creative and analytic problem-solving skills
  • Good negotiating / conflict resolution skills
  • Sound decision-making skills
  • Good understanding of project management process
  • Telecoms, software and RF Engineering knowledge
  • Strong knowledge and experience in Systems
  • Engineering or Technical Project Management
  • Strong knowledge and experience of IT hardware, software and systems

Advantageous –

  • Master’s Degree in Engineering with additional Project Management OR Systems Engineering qualification

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Team player
  • Organised
  • Self-motivated
  • Self-starter
  • High standard of service delivery
  • Conflict resolution
  • Problem solving
  • Time conscious
  • “Can do” attitude
  • Logical
  • Goal-oriented
  • Respects all stakeholders
  • Stabilises situations
  • Brings people together
  • Creates shared direction

