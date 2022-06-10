Systems Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:
JOIN a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions as their next Systems Engineer to join their team. You core duties will span a number of areas and responsibilities, including pre-sales project preparation, solution design, system integration and testing, installation and upgrades acceptance, and product development and integration of third-party software. The ideal candidate must have at minimum a B.Engineering Degree, and 3-5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering, Telecoms, RF or Software Development.
DUTIES:
Pre-Sales Project Activities
Before contract placement, the Systems Engineer shall be involved in the sales activities stated below.
Requirement and Specification Management
- Elicit and define Customer/user needs
- Derive and document solution and system requirements
- Validate and Verify requirement specifications
Proposal Preparation
- Design and propose solutions to meet the requirements and document them in a technical proposal
- Provide inputs to Account and Project management
Project Activities
After contract placement, the Senior Systems Engineer shall be involved in the activities stated below.
Detail Solution Design
- Finalise Solution Architecture
- Provide inputs to Account and Project management
System Integration and Testing
- System Integration and Testing
- Provide support to System Integration and Testing
- Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing
Project Timelines
- Identify and mitigate possible risks to project that may affect timelines and/or deliverables.
Installation, Upgrades and Site Acceptance
Installation
- Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with on-site installation activities
- Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with System Integration and Setting-to-Work
Upgrades
- Plan upgrade activities for site upgrades
- Provide input to Test Plans and ensure upgrade Procedures are reviewed
- Support upgrade activities on Site that is executed by the Support Department
- Review and Present the final upgrade report to the Client
Define and supervise solution qualification Tests
- Generate Test Plans, Procedures and Manage Solution Integration on Site
- Manage Solution integration on Site
- Manage and participate in the execution of the qualification of a solution.
- Conduct Site Acceptance Testing (Verification and Validation)
Product
Keep up with product development and integration of third-party software, as well as EOL strategies.
- Provide inputs into product designs and requirements.
- Provide inputs into product EOL strategies.
- Provide inputs and review third party software or hardware as required.
REQUIREMENTS:
- B. Engineering Degree
- 3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development
- Passion for creating systems and solutions
- Project management
- Management and Leadership
- Planning and organising
- Disciplined
- Strong verbal and written communication
- Good administrative and organisational skills
- Creative and analytic problem-solving skills
- Good negotiating / conflict resolution skills
- Sound decision-making skills
- Good understanding of project management process
- Telecoms, software and RF Engineering knowledge
- Strong knowledge and experience in Systems
- Engineering or Technical Project Management
- Strong knowledge and experience of IT hardware, software and systems
Advantageous –
- Master’s Degree in Engineering with additional Project Management OR Systems Engineering qualification
ATTRIBUTES:
- Team player
- Organised
- Self-motivated
- Self-starter
- High standard of service delivery
- Conflict resolution
- Problem solving
- Time conscious
- “Can do” attitude
- Logical
- Goal-oriented
- Respects all stakeholders
- Stabilises situations
- Brings people together
- Creates shared direction
Desired Skills:
- Systems
- Engineer
- Stellenbosch