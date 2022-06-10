Systems Engineer (CH803) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is an international leading-edge, innovative supplier of telecommunication solutions to national governments and law enforcement communities. They are looking for a Systems Engineer.
The duties of the Systems Engineer spans a number of main areas of responsibilities. The Systems Engineer may be allocated by the company to any one, or many or all of these main areas.
Core duties include
Pre-Sales Project Activities
Before contract placement, the Systems Engineer shall be involved in the sales activities stated below.
- Requirement and Specification Management
- Elicit and define Customer/user needs
- Derive and document solution and system requirements
- Validate and Verify requirement specifications
Proposal Preparation
- Design and propose solutions to meet the requirements and document them in a technical proposal
- Provide inputs to Account and Project management
Project Activities
After contract placement, the Senior Systems Engineer shall be involved in the activities stated below.
- Detail Solution Design
- Finalise Solution Architecture
- Provide inputs to Account and Project management
- System Integration and Testing
Provide support to System Integration and Testing
- Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing
- Project Timelines
- Identify and mitigate possible risks to project that may affect timelines and/or deliverables.
- Installation, Upgrades and Site Acceptance
- Installation
- Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with on-site installation activities
- Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with System Integration and Setting-to-Work
- Upgrades:
- Plan upgrade activities for site upgrades
- Provide input to Test Plans and ensure upgrade Procedures are reviewed
- Support upgrade activities on Site that is executed by the Support Department
- Review and Present the final upgrade report to the Client ?
- Define and supervise solution qualification Tests:
- Generate Test Plans, Procedures and Manage Solution Integration on Site
- Manage Solution integration on Site
- Manage and participate in the execution of the qualification of a solution.
- Conduct Site Acceptance Testing (Verification and Validation)
Product
- Keep up with company’s product development and integration of third party software, as well as EOL strategies.
- Provide inputs into product designs and requirements.
- Provide inputs into product EOL strategies.
- Provide inputs and review third party software or hardware as required.
Education
- Experience: 3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development
- Minimum: B. Engineering Degree
- Ideal: Master’s Degree in Engineering with additional Project Management OR Systems Engineering qualification
Required Skills and Knowledge:
- Passion for creating systems and solutions
- Project management
- Management and Leadership
- Planning and organising
- Disciplined
- Strong verbal and written communication
- Good administrative and organisational skills
- Creative and analytic problem-solving skills
- Good negotiating / conflict resolution skills
- Sound decision-making skills
- Good understanding of project management process
- Telecoms, software and RF Engineering knowledge
- Strong knowledge and experience in Systems
- Engineering or Technical Project Management
- Strong knowledge and experience of IT hardware,
- software and systems
Personal Attributes:
- Team player
- Organised
- Self-motivated
- Self-starter
- High standard of service delivery
- Conflict resolution
- Problem solving
- Time conscious
- “Can do” attitude
- Logical
- Goal-oriented
- Respects all stakeholders
- Stabilises situations
- Brings people together
- Creates shared direction
General:
