Systems Engineer (CH803) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Jun 10, 2022

Our client is an international leading-edge, innovative supplier of telecommunication solutions to national governments and law enforcement communities. They are looking for a Systems Engineer.

The duties of the Systems Engineer spans a number of main areas of responsibilities. The Systems Engineer may be allocated by the company to any one, or many or all of these main areas.

Core duties include

Pre-Sales Project Activities

Before contract placement, the Systems Engineer shall be involved in the sales activities stated below.

  • Requirement and Specification Management
    • Elicit and define Customer/user needs
    • Derive and document solution and system requirements
    • Validate and Verify requirement specifications

Proposal Preparation

    • Design and propose solutions to meet the requirements and document them in a technical proposal
    • Provide inputs to Account and Project management

Project Activities

After contract placement, the Senior Systems Engineer shall be involved in the activities stated below.

  • Detail Solution Design
    • Finalise Solution Architecture
    • Provide inputs to Account and Project management
  • System Integration and Testing
    • System Integration and Testing o Provide support to System Integration and Testing
    • Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing
  • Project Timelines
    • Identify and mitigate possible risks to project that may affect timelines and/or deliverables.
  • Installation, Upgrades and Site Acceptance
    • Installation
      • Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with on-site installation activities
      • Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with System Integration and Setting-to-Work
    • Upgrades:
      • Plan upgrade activities for site upgrades
      • Provide input to Test Plans and ensure upgrade Procedures are reviewed
      • Support upgrade activities on Site that is executed by the Support Department
      • Review and Present the final upgrade report to the Client ?
    • Define and supervise solution qualification Tests:
      • Generate Test Plans, Procedures and Manage Solution Integration on Site
      • Manage Solution integration on Site
      • Manage and participate in the execution of the qualification of a solution.
      • Conduct Site Acceptance Testing (Verification and Validation)

Product

  • Keep up with company’s product development and integration of third party software, as well as EOL strategies.
    • Provide inputs into product designs and requirements.
    • Provide inputs into product EOL strategies.
    • Provide inputs and review third party software or hardware as required.

Education

  • Experience: 3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development
  • Minimum: B. Engineering Degree
  • Ideal: Master’s Degree in Engineering with additional Project Management OR Systems Engineering qualification

Required Skills and Knowledge:

  • Passion for creating systems and solutions
  • Project management
  • Management and Leadership
  • Planning and organising
  • Disciplined
  • Strong verbal and written communication
  • Good administrative and organisational skills
  • Creative and analytic problem-solving skills
  • Good negotiating / conflict resolution skills
  • Sound decision-making skills
  • Good understanding of project management process
  • Telecoms, software and RF Engineering knowledge
  • Strong knowledge and experience in Systems
  • Engineering or Technical Project Management
  • Strong knowledge and experience of IT hardware,
  • software and systems

Personal Attributes:

  • Team player
  • Organised
  • Self-motivated
  • Self-starter
  • High standard of service delivery
  • Conflict resolution
  • Problem solving
  • Time conscious
  • “Can do” attitude
  • Logical
  • Goal-oriented
  • Respects all stakeholders
  • Stabilises situations
  • Brings people together
  • Creates shared direction

General:

