Technical Product Manager

Technical Product Manager

The Ideal Candidate

The successful incumbent will work on improving the customer journey by relying on data analytics, feature experimentation, and a thorough understanding of building a world-leading EdTech product.

To excel in this role, you should embody effective time and task management skills (for you and your team), and be a natural leader who can break down concepts into clear, operationalisable segments, and delegate accordingly. You will work with a skilled cross-functional team, as well as collaborate with our Senior Management Team, to ensure that our products continuously evolve in line with the company’s strategic vision and goals.

Responsibilities

Create and maintain a product roadmap based on the product strategy and company vision.

Translate product strategy into detailed requirements and briefs for the development team.

Scope and prioritise activities based on business and customer impact.

Work with internal teams to design and implement features.

Work with the product team to research, prototype, test and validate ideas.

Work with the Marketing team to roll-out and communicate product changes to customers.

Continuously monitor the effectiveness of product changes and recommend improvements.

Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding, as well as be available to the team to answer questions and provide clarity on decisions.

Help facilitate growth by optimising all parts of the Customer Onboarding Funnel.

Understand our customers through analysis, research, and direct interaction.

Delegate and coordinate work to execute on our product roadmap between multiple teams.

Specifying market requirements for current and future features by conducting market research.

Management of development for new features.

Work with internal teams (Development, Sales, Accounts, Content, Support and General Management) to support and extend the product.

Feature documentation.

Product Acceptance Testing.

Test case software management, including writing of relevant test cases.

Requirements:

Minimum

Minimum 3 years relevant experience as a Technical Product Manager or Product Owner.

Knowledge of Design Thinking and product validation procedures.

Excellent prioritisation and time-management skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to drive teamwork in achieving solutions and ensuring clarity in expectations.

Creative, solution-driven mindset.

High attention to detail.

Ability to work in a deadline driven, high pressure environment.

Preferred

Relevant tertiary qualification in Product Management.

Technical qualifications (Coding / IT / Computer Science).

Experience in a high-growth startup environment.

Prior experience in EdTech/Education.

Desired Skills:

product manager

user experience

Learn more/Apply for this position