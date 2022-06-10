Tester

A highly innovative market leader in the ITC sector seeks an Information Systems or Computer Science graduate with ISTQB foundation and 2+ years relevant software QA or testing experience. The purpose of the role will be to:

  • Perform functional and integration testing across the front end and back end of information solutions
  • Manage defects and end to end traceability across the project lifecycle
  • Establish testing processes and methodologies
  • Manage testing environments

More specific responsibilities can be listed and categorised as follows:

  • Testing and Quality Assurance
  • Developing, maintaining and managing the test strategy and test plan
  • Ensuring the testing environment is correctly configured as per the test plan
  • Creating tests cases for Web Applications.
  • Conducting testing
  • Identifying, establishing and executing automated testing opportunities
  • Requirements Review
  • Liaising with business and systems analysts to produce test cases
  • Assisting with demo’s to stakeholders
  • Lifecycle Management
  • Coordinating and facilitating defect review meetings
  • Managing defects and fixes
  • Managing releases of fixes across environments
  • Ensuring change management processes are adhered to
  • Work Management
  • Showing flexibility of work patterns to meet time frames and delivery
  • Delivering Agile projects using Jira and other collaboration tools

Relationship

  • Developing and maintaining close working relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • ISTQB
  • Functional Testing
  • Test Cases
  • Test Execution
  • Test Strategy
  • QA
  • Defect Management
  • Defect Tracking
  • ISTQB Certified
  • Software Testing
  • Software QA
  • Test Management
  • Integration Testing
  • Agile
  • MS SQL
  • PostMan

