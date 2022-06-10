Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A highly innovative market leader in the ITC sector seeks an Information Systems or Computer Science graduate with ISTQB foundation and 2+ years relevant software QA or testing experience. The purpose of the role will be to:
- Perform functional and integration testing across the front end and back end of information solutions
- Manage defects and end to end traceability across the project lifecycle
- Establish testing processes and methodologies
- Manage testing environments
More specific responsibilities can be listed and categorised as follows:
- Testing and Quality Assurance
- Developing, maintaining and managing the test strategy and test plan
- Ensuring the testing environment is correctly configured as per the test plan
- Creating tests cases for Web Applications.
- Conducting testing
- Identifying, establishing and executing automated testing opportunities
- Requirements Review
- Liaising with business and systems analysts to produce test cases
- Assisting with demo’s to stakeholders
- Lifecycle Management
- Coordinating and facilitating defect review meetings
- Managing defects and fixes
- Managing releases of fixes across environments
- Ensuring change management processes are adhered to
- Work Management
- Showing flexibility of work patterns to meet time frames and delivery
- Delivering Agile projects using Jira and other collaboration tools
Relationship
- Developing and maintaining close working relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- ISTQB
- Functional Testing
- Test Cases
- Test Execution
- Test Strategy
- QA
- Defect Management
- Defect Tracking
- ISTQB Certified
- Software Testing
- Software QA
- Test Management
- Integration Testing
- Agile
- MS SQL
- PostMan