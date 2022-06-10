Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A highly innovative market leader in the ITC sector seeks an Information Systems or Computer Science graduate with ISTQB foundation and 2+ years relevant software QA or testing experience. The purpose of the role will be to:

Perform functional and integration testing across the front end and back end of information solutions

Manage defects and end to end traceability across the project lifecycle

Establish testing processes and methodologies

Manage testing environments

More specific responsibilities can be listed and categorised as follows:

Testing and Quality Assurance

Developing, maintaining and managing the test strategy and test plan

Ensuring the testing environment is correctly configured as per the test plan

Creating tests cases for Web Applications.

Conducting testing

Identifying, establishing and executing automated testing opportunities

Requirements Review

Liaising with business and systems analysts to produce test cases

Assisting with demo’s to stakeholders

Lifecycle Management

Coordinating and facilitating defect review meetings

Managing defects and fixes

Managing releases of fixes across environments

Ensuring change management processes are adhered to

Work Management

Showing flexibility of work patterns to meet time frames and delivery

Delivering Agile projects using Jira and other collaboration tools

Relationship

Developing and maintaining close working relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Jira

ISTQB

Functional Testing

Test Cases

Test Execution

Test Strategy

QA

Defect Management

Defect Tracking

ISTQB Certified

Software Testing

Software QA

Test Management

Integration Testing

Agile

MS SQL

PostMan

