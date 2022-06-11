Senior Quants Programmer / Data Management Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Quants Programmer / Data Management Specialist to be responsible for maintaining, recalibrating, developing, and deploying new risk models.

Purpose Statement:

The Quants Analyst will be responsible for maintaining, recalibrating, developing, and deploying new risk models. Using their analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyze and interpret large sets of data to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve strategic business challenges.

Key Responsibilities:

Programming:

Help to create dashboards with company information regarding profit and loss, aggregated global exposure, and risk, while the Functions (Middle Office, Operations, Logistics, Risk, etc.) will be responsible for creating reports, helping front office commercial teams develop spreadsheets with significantly expanded functionalities, the quant would help with automation, connectivity to systems, data transfers, etc.

Work with IS with the automation of definition of data and storing of such data in the internal/external data databases.

Systems, help with:

Maintaining data in the Market Risk System and possibly with the creation of an internal/bespoke supplemental risk system

Other systems as needed.

Quantitative requirements:

Various tools for answering trading-related needs (e.g., a hedging calculator, option valuations, valuations of bespoke instruments…)

Risk models (e.g., a PCA (Principal Components Analysis) approach to risk modeling, Monte Carlo, etc.)

Structured transactions modeling & valuation – potentially through Monte Carlo and other techniques

Optimizations (such as for assets or deal execution)

Ability to quantify geopolitical risk

Ability to quantify freight risk

Professional Experience and Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have the following experience and qualifications in order of importance:

Personal and Professional Competencies:

Excellent communications

Ability to speak publicly

Ability to connect with commercial people, management.

Desired Skills:

Quantitative Analyst

Mathematics

Statistics

Commodity Trading

Banking

Python

