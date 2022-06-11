Our Client an established Software development Company is looking for a Software Developer to join their team based in the Southern suburbs in Cape Town
The suitable person must possess a passion for pushing technologies to the limits and will be required to work in all areas of development including, but not limited to, Windows apps, web (back and front end), mobile apps (Android/IOS), as well as providing daily technical, functional, and operational support for the existing software applications.
Responsibilities:
- Design and develop complex UI that focuses on user experience and interaction
- Translating and syncing of data from several sources to central servers for BI purposes
- Improve existing UI that is outdated by introducing new technology that will modernise the user experience
- Help the existing team to scale up the current applications, and research and develop elegant solutions that will help expand the product offerings
- Assist Back End developers to provide a seamless integration between Back End and Front End
- Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, changes, etc., and provide regular progress reports on such to the Team / Project Leader
- Provide daily technical, functional, and operational support for the existing software applications
- Technical analysis and design
- Collaborate with teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Work with outside data sources, APIs, other vendors, etc
- Work on bug fixing and improving application performance
- Design, develop and maintain back-end applications
- Design, develop and maintain APIs
- Participate during all stages of the software development life cycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
- Ensuring applications and systems utilise security best practice
- Integrating API’s with third-party applications
- Setting up, maintaining, and supporting the secure transfer of data between customers and the company’s applications
- Monitoring the use of the company’s applications and ensuring systems are in place to ensure uninterrupted services
Experience / Qualifications:
- A qualification in software development, and/or relevant experience
- Proven working experience in web development
- Experience working with Web Services (REST and JSON)
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies with proven mobile (Android/IOS) development skills
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
- Cloud (AWS, Azure, Google)
- Experience using relational database technologies
- Solid understanding of application architecture
Desired Skills:
- Good Interpersonal Skills
- Innovative
- Reliable with good time management