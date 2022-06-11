Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client an established Software development Company is looking for a Software Developer to join their team based in the Southern suburbs in Cape Town

The suitable person must possess a passion for pushing technologies to the limits and will be required to work in all areas of development including, but not limited to, Windows apps, web (back and front end), mobile apps (Android/IOS), as well as providing daily technical, functional, and operational support for the existing software applications.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop complex UI that focuses on user experience and interaction

Translating and syncing of data from several sources to central servers for BI purposes

Improve existing UI that is outdated by introducing new technology that will modernise the user experience

Help the existing team to scale up the current applications, and research and develop elegant solutions that will help expand the product offerings

Assist Back End developers to provide a seamless integration between Back End and Front End

Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, changes, etc., and provide regular progress reports on such to the Team / Project Leader

Provide daily technical, functional, and operational support for the existing software applications

Technical analysis and design

Collaborate with teams to define, design, and ship new features

Work with outside data sources, APIs, other vendors, etc

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance

Design, develop and maintain back-end applications

Design, develop and maintain APIs

Participate during all stages of the software development life cycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Ensuring applications and systems utilise security best practice

Integrating API’s with third-party applications

Setting up, maintaining, and supporting the secure transfer of data between customers and the company’s applications

Monitoring the use of the company’s applications and ensuring systems are in place to ensure uninterrupted services

Experience / Qualifications:

A qualification in software development, and/or relevant experience

Proven working experience in web development

Experience working with Web Services (REST and JSON)

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies with proven mobile (Android/IOS) development skills

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Cloud (AWS, Azure, Google)

Experience using relational database technologies

Solid understanding of application architecture

Desired Skills:

Good Interpersonal Skills

Innovative

Reliable with good time management

