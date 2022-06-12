Data Analyst (Fixed Term Contract) Wits VIDA at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To support the study team by acquiring data from study databases, analyzing and interpreting the results

Location:

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Soweto – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify databases, data collection systems, data analytics, and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and identify/fix code problems

Work with the project team to prioritize business and information needs

Required minimum education and training:

At least a Bachelor’s level qualification in Statistics/Data Analytics/Bioinformatics/Data Science/Computer Science or other highly quantitative and computational fields

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 3-5 years of work experience in clinical research, pharma or insurance analytics

Experience in processing and analyzing large complex longitudinal datasets

Excellent analytical (qualitative and quantitative) and communication (written and verbal) skills

Proven track record of working in challenging multi-stakeholder environments & ability to build relationships with a range of stakeholders and drive immediate results

Ability to think strategically, handle ambiguity, and problem solve in a fast-paced, limited-structure

3 years experience in analytical software i.e. R/STATA/Python/R/SPSS/SAS

Knowledge of relational databases (SQL, MS Access, or other)

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Clinical trials experience

Good Clinical Practice

Excellent clinical skills

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team

Attention to detail, Motivated, Organised, Friendly, Professional

About The Employer:

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.

