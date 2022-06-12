Data Analyst (Fixed Term Contract) Wits VIDA at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:
- To support the study team by acquiring data from study databases, analyzing and interpreting the results
Location:
- VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Soweto – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
- Identify databases, data collection systems, data analytics, and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and identify/fix code problems
- Work with the project team to prioritize business and information needs
Required minimum education and training:
- At least a Bachelor’s level qualification in Statistics/Data Analytics/Bioinformatics/Data Science/Computer Science or other highly quantitative and computational fields
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 3-5 years of work experience in clinical research, pharma or insurance analytics
- Experience in processing and analyzing large complex longitudinal datasets
- Excellent analytical (qualitative and quantitative) and communication (written and verbal) skills
- Proven track record of working in challenging multi-stakeholder environments & ability to build relationships with a range of stakeholders and drive immediate results
- Ability to think strategically, handle ambiguity, and problem solve in a fast-paced, limited-structure
- 3 years experience in analytical software i.e. R/STATA/Python/R/SPSS/SAS
- Knowledge of relational databases (SQL, MS Access, or other)
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Clinical trials experience
- Good Clinical Practice
- Excellent clinical skills
- Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team
- Attention to detail, Motivated, Organised, Friendly, Professional
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 23 June 2022.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
Please note:
- Our Client, WHC – VIDA, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.
- WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
Background
The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).
Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.