Data Manager (Fixed Term Contract) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Oversee all data management aspects of multiple studies at Wits VIDA, including study documentation, timelines, and staffing to ensure data integrity

Location:

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Soweto – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Develop methods of collecting data for the research study that will answer the question posed by the study prior to the start of each study

Review all study protocols, author protocol statistical analysis sections, and generate study randomizations prior to study initiation

Develop studies/projects analysis plans prior to study initiation

Use data collected during the study to improve processes and standard operating procedures within the organization as and when required

Resolve discrepancies and queries with relevant parties as per protocol

Manage the entry of research data by constructing or overseeing the construction of the database, guiding the data

entry process, planning, and organizing data verification on a weekly basis

Ensure double data entries are completed timeously in real-time throughout the study

Develop databases on Access, Redcap, or SQL prior to study initiation

Data cleaning and correction activities are done as per specific protocol

Identification and resolution of database and validation errors as per specific protocol

Participate in trial initiation meetings and/or study team weekly meetings to discuss logistical aspects of trials as and when required

Send data reports to Data Systems Monitoring Board (DSMB) as per specific protocol

Write analysis codes for SAS, STATA, and Access packages as and when required

Prepare manuscripts based on the results of the projects and present the results at national and international conferences

Supervise and manage the duties of the data team to ensure optimal staff utilization

Compare data captured by Data Capturers and ensure that data is clean and accurate on a weekly basis

Required minimum education and training:

BSc/BA degree in biological sciences or related disciplines in the natural science/health care field, epidemiology or public health or equivalent

Database design and management skills and experience (Redcap)

Data cleaning and analysis

Manuscript writing training and/or experience

Competent in data analysis applications e.g., SAS, STATA, PL/SQL, etc.

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years directly related data management experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Postgraduate in public health/epidemiology & bio stats or similar, would be advantageous. Certification in good clinical practice

Experience in a health care environment

Knowledge of case report form development and an understanding of the relationship between data collection, database design, and data delivery to Biostatistics

Adaptable and innovative and able to design new ways to gather and analyze data

Strong analytical and organizational skills, logical with good attention to detail

Ability to meet critical deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Please note:

