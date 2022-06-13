Apigee Software Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Leading global Information Technology organisation, specialising within the Telco space, is currently seeking a qualified Apigee Software Developer with hands-on API Proxy Development, and API Management experience using Apigee. Position to be based in Nigeria (Hybrid).

Global Information Technology service and consulting company, specialise in Hi-tech transactional services.

Functioning as a combination of Application Development Lead and API Architecture Specialist, you will work closely with business and applications development teams to design and build technology solutions. In this role, you may create logical designs, describe the deployment of the designs on a physical platform, translate logical designs into systems artifacts, recognize alternatives and propose choices throughout the creation of the logical and physical design including methodologies. You will be required to create new proof of concepts and mentor the development teams on new architectures and technologies.

Your primary focus will be on the administration of the Apigee platform. As your Apigee Certification indicates, you are familiar with the concepts and configuration of both the cloud and micro-gateway environments. This would include practical experience or exposure to

Integration to REST and SOAP interfaces.

Security policies, especially OAuth 2.0

Traffic Management, including routing and load-balancing

Exposure to Monetization would be advantageous

Change management and CI/CD tools

Apigee Certificate

3 years hands-on experience API development, API managment using Apigee

Either a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field or equitable years of broad work experience. (multi-discipline)

10+ years of software development preferred, with at least 3 in Internet facing applications

Strong knowledge of node.js, JSON and REST services

Excellent communication skills in person and over the phone

Experienced in delivering applications through the entire SDLC process

Experienced in QA testing and Performance testing techniques

Experienced in working with infrastructure teams to set up servers

API Gatway:

API design in conjunction with the API development teams.

Enforcing API specification standards

Mentoring the API developers

Responsible for design of API Gateway configuration

Review of detailed designs, to ensure appropriate security, scalability, reliability, end user experience, and business reports and analytics

Developing proof of concepts, as needed

Code Reviews of the APIs.

Enhancing and managing the API test tools

Ensuring that the solution conforms to strategic architecture.

Working with infrastructure teams to ensure correct setup of servers, load balancers, firewalls, and monitoring across the board.

Assisting the project team with any technical issues related to API design, performance and API Gateway

Assistance with administration of the developer portal (Drupal and HTML5)

A good grasp of HTTP protocols and RESTful interfaces is sufficient and may suit someone with hardcore Unix and networking skills. Prior experience with any cloud PaaS would be an advantage.

For on premise installations, this position may suit a software developer wanting to move into other areas, assuming general exposure to architect/platform/installation aspects.

Administrator / Support -For on-premeise installations:

Apigee components or technology stack

Apigee installation and upgrades

Apigee infrastructure provisioning, capacity expansion and monitoring

Apigee API platform management and troubleshooting

Configuration of Apigee Edge Micro gateway as a microservice is in a ubernetes environment.

Communication and IT Multinational

