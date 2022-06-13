Apigee Software Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Leading global Information Technology organisation, specialising within the Telco space, is currently seeking a qualified Apigee Software Developer with hands-on API Proxy Development, and API Management experience using Apigee. Position to be based in Nigeria (Hybrid).
Global Information Technology service and consulting company, specialise in Hi-tech transactional services.
Functioning as a combination of Application Development Lead and API Architecture Specialist, you will work closely with business and applications development teams to design and build technology solutions. In this role, you may create logical designs, describe the deployment of the designs on a physical platform, translate logical designs into systems artifacts, recognize alternatives and propose choices throughout the creation of the logical and physical design including methodologies. You will be required to create new proof of concepts and mentor the development teams on new architectures and technologies.
Your primary focus will be on the administration of the Apigee platform. As your Apigee Certification indicates, you are familiar with the concepts and configuration of both the cloud and micro-gateway environments. This would include practical experience or exposure to
- Integration to REST and SOAP interfaces.
- Security policies, especially OAuth 2.0
- Traffic Management, including routing and load-balancing
- Exposure to Monetization would be advantageous
- Change management and CI/CD tools
Qualification, Experience,and Skills:
- Apigee Certificate
- 3 years hands-on experience API development, API managment using Apigee
- Either a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field or equitable years of broad work experience. (multi-discipline)
- 10+ years of software development preferred, with at least 3 in Internet facing applications
- Strong knowledge of node.js, JSON and REST services
- Excellent communication skills in person and over the phone
- Experienced in delivering applications through the entire SDLC process
- Experienced in QA testing and Performance testing techniques
- Experienced in working with infrastructure teams to set up servers
API Gatway:
- API design in conjunction with the API development teams.
- Enforcing API specification standards
- Mentoring the API developers
- Responsible for design of API Gateway configuration
- Review of detailed designs, to ensure appropriate security, scalability, reliability, end user experience, and business reports and analytics
- Developing proof of concepts, as needed
- Code Reviews of the APIs.
- Enhancing and managing the API test tools
- Ensuring that the solution conforms to strategic architecture.
- Working with infrastructure teams to ensure correct setup of servers, load balancers, firewalls, and monitoring across the board.
- Assisting the project team with any technical issues related to API design, performance and API Gateway
- Assistance with administration of the developer portal (Drupal and HTML5)
- A good grasp of HTTP protocols and RESTful interfaces is sufficient and may suit someone with hardcore Unix and networking skills. Prior experience with any cloud PaaS would be an advantage.
- For on premise installations, this position may suit a software developer wanting to move into other areas, assuming general exposure to architect/platform/installation aspects.
Administrator / Support -For on-premeise installations:
- Apigee components or technology stack
- Apigee installation and upgrades
- Apigee infrastructure provisioning, capacity expansion and monitoring
- Apigee API platform management and troubleshooting
- Configuration of Apigee Edge Micro gateway as a microservice is in a ubernetes environment.
Market Related
Communication and IT Multinational