Automation Test Analyst at In4Group – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jun 13, 2022

SCOPE :

  • Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.
  • Validating that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.
  • Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed o
  • Executing test scripts and analysing test results.
  • Develop a test automation framework.
  • Operating in DevSecOps environment.
  • Develop and configure test automation network.
  • Develop and execute test automation through UFT – HPALM plugin;
  • Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.
  • Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.
  • Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements.
  • Define regression packs based on critical business processes.
  • Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts accordingly.
  • Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.

EXPERIENCE:

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign o
  • Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM.
  • Limited knowledge of software development
  • Experience in Integration Automation Testing.
  • Experience in ETL/BI Testing
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and technique.
  • Experience in automating API Services.

Additonal Experience:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

Competencies:

  • Conceptual Thinking;
  • Attention to detail;
  • Excellent written and oral Communication;
  • Managing complexity and ambiguity.
  • Ability to learning quickly;
  • Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
  • Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;
  • Management Reporting;
  • Resilience; and

Self-starter.

Qualifications:

  • ISTQB TA or equivalent
  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Test Approach;
  • Test Plans;
  • Test Scripts;
  • Read development code
  • Operate in DevSecOps
  • Test Execution Results;
  • Defects Management Reports;
  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
  • Test Closure Reports;
  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
  • Test Completion Sign Off.

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • ISTQB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position