BUSINESS ANALYST
MIDRAND
SALARY: R481 200.00 PER ANNUM
JOB PURPOSE
Perform investigations and analysis of business ideas, needs and problems, and create proposals thereof.
QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)
- Business Analyst Certification/qualification (Essential)
- Agile Methodology (Advantageous)
- Short-term industry related qualification/certification (Advantageous)
- General Experience:
- 3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst/System Analyst (Essential)
- Contact Centre Software/management experience (Essential)
- Experience in Business process mapping (Essential)
- Experience in SDLC methodology (Advantageous)
- Experience in Process Re-engineering (Advantageous)
- Experience and exposure in Short-term insurance industry (Advantageous)
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Needs Assessment
- Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues.
- Liaise with operational, tactical and support stakeholders to understand business needs, problems and requirements.
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Contribute to stakeholder engagement through identifying stakeholders, finding out their needs/issues/concern and reacting to these by arranging meetings and events and drafting supporting materials to promote understanding and commitment.
- Describe business problems and associated solutions using industry standards methods, models and formats to display the results in a manner that is meaningful and accessible by internal customers who commission the work.
- Maintain fulfilment relationships and translate discussions between business and fulfilment areas. Communicate identified improvements to all stakeholders.
- Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”
- Document “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required.
- Influence discussions about solutions, projects and initiatives based on the analysis of the relevant business domains.
- Business Requirements Identification
- Collect business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.
- Identify, measure and analyse business processes.
- Define value stream mapping in a specific business area.
- Measure process wastes and leakages against benchmark standards.
- Implement approved changes to processes.
- Feasibility Studies
- Conduct feasibility studies from a technological and organizational perspective and document findings to complete cost-benefit analysis on implementing changes to business processes, products, or business unit structure.
- Documentation and Back-up
- Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and back up files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur.
- Prepare research reports that outline the results of investigation and analysis, and ad-hoc commissioned research.
- Personal Capability Building
- Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.
- Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.
Desired Skills:
- Experience in SDLC methodology
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree