Business Analyst at AVBOB

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCESOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR: BUSINESS ANALYST.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement.

Delivering quality, comprehensive and detailed business requirement specification documents and provides effective business solutions.

Support BAU issues, change and implementation.

Link between business, IT and vendors.

Architect test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time.

Post implementation support to business.

Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards).

Ability to perform process mapping and design.

Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis.

Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential.

Design, implementation and maintenance of business analysis processes and procedures in accordance with industry best practices.

Implementation and maintenance of processes to elicit requirements using appropriate business analysis skills and techniques.

Communication and collaborate with external and internal customers to analyse information needs and functional requirements.

Delivery the following as needed: Business Requirement documentation, Business requirement specifications, Screen and Interface designs, integration design, in accordance to the change control process.

Maintain appropriate knowledge on various business units.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Minimum 5 – 6 years professional business analysis experience.

Minimum 2 years BA management experience.

Agile Scrum, Waterfall SDLC methodologies.

Experience in a financial services business.

FTI Business Analysis.? Financial services and insurance industry experience is preferential.

Financial acumen, the ability to keep abreast with current technology, proven ability to think strategically and the ability to solve problems with ease should be among your skills.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

B.Sc. or B.Com degree with Computer Science / Information Technology.

MBA will be advantageous.

Relevant Business Analysis qualification essential.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Analytical thinking.

Negotiation.

Organisational alertness.

Drives accountability and is a high performer.

Business acumen.

Strong attention to detail and proactive attitude.

Shows initiative and ability to work independently.

Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving.

Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives.

Ability to work in complex, changing environments.

Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables.

Excellent interpersonal skills and team player.

Results focused and display ability to execute.

Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines.

Willingness to learn new systems.

Client focused thinking.

Desired Skills:

Agile scrum

Waterfall SDLC

Business Analyst

