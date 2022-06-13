Business Analyst at Ntice Search – Gauteng

JD Group has a vacancy for a Business Analyst within their Digital Strategic Projects Department based in Marlboro- Gauteng. You will be responsible for facilitating the full lifecycle of a strategic project via the JD Group Transition Value Chain.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Initiate and execute Project Establishment Initiation Activities

Contribute at a high level in providing expertise in defining the best solution options for any given opportunity



Perform first assessment of project ideas as input for the group’s digital project grooming and management process



Ensure that the definition of the project scope and all other documentation needed in the Project



Concept and/or Project Charter document/s is obtained by facilitating a project definition workshop.



Provide advice, investigating, estimating, and calculating costs, timelines, resources and plans for the composition and approval of the project stage business cases.



Create and present business proposals to senior management to attain approval and prioritization.



Evaluate and ascertain the KPIs affected and Business Value and advise Senior



Management on the improvements expected because of the proposed change/s

Gather and document business requirements

Investigate and perform a business needs analysis, by interviewing the product or business process owners, to determine business requirements and identify possible alternatives and or solutions to achieve these requirements and ensure that the project is suitably defined, designed and implemented.



Identify project risks either by consultation with key stakeholders and/or a risk assessment workshop and develop mitigating action plans in agreement with the Project Sponsor/Project Owner, thereafter, document such risks and actions in the project risk register for ongoing monitoring.



Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of possible business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented, circulated and signed off by the relevant stakeholders for use in defining and designing the project.



Source, evaluate and make recommendations on any external vendors which may be required to assist in the development and / or implementation of the project.

Analyse and document the changes required in system architecture

If required, facilitate workshops to document the current business processes.



In consultation with the Business Owner and identified solutions partner, ensure the proposed processes are documented.



Consult with IT architects on the IT architecture to determine the required changes to existing architecture based on the business requirements and updated processes and document the envisaged architecture design.



Identify IT interfaces and IT integration points to ensure integrated functional specifications, by consulting and workshopping with the IT System Analysis teams, Group Strategy, Enterprise Architect, Vendors, etc).



Ensure that the Functional Design document is completed by the identified solutions partner, whether internal or external, and is signed off by the relevant parties.



Analyse the data flow required in the new solution in consultation with IT architecture and the solutions partner/s and ensure that the data flow diagram is documented.



Investigate options available, including best practices, based on the updated business processes and functional design document.



Undertake a feasibility and impact analysis of solutions identified (people, process, and system infrastructure) with key stakeholders, internal, external and technology staff to further define project requirements for the definition, design and build of the project.

Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements

In consultation with the relevant parties, assist with the documentation of user test cases required to assess that the implemented changes meet the business requirements.



Co-ordinate all user acceptance testing regarding securing test users, the test location, the relevant access rights and by documenting all results and where required perform User Acceptance Testing (UAT) as undertaken and stipulated by the JD IT methodology.



Evaluate the vendors’ products/solutions and the integration capability of the products / solutions with JD Group to ensure the solution is compliant in terms of required standards, design and fit to the Enterprise Architecture.



Obtain sign-off of the Proof of Testing, including Unit Testing and User Acceptance Testing.



Ensure the IT Service Catalogue is updated to sufficiently cater for the proposed changes.

Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations

Ensure that the implemented change is successful once deployed, logging all issues on the issues log where required.



Update process library in line with the deployed change/s.



Ensure that change programs are coordinated, support one another, and move along the critical path.



Create and maintain the imperative for the change, establish priorities and provide visible sponsorship for the change.



Ensure that the skills, knowledge, processes, organization structure, tools and training required to deliver the change is provided by the required parties.



Ensure that the individuals involved buy into the change, actively support it, are adequately trained, and adopt their behavior accordingly

Manage the project through its lifecycle

Coordinate a matrix of team members across departments within an organization to ensure completion of project tasks.



Develop the detailed work breakdown structure of complex activities and form them into an integrated plan.



Provide time-based schedules and resource allocations for complex plans or implementations.



Manage program/project teams to ensure program stays on schedule, on budget, and meets performance expectations.



Conduct a Project Close-Out workshop and collate the feedback for future efficiencies.



Conduct an analysis on the project’s ROI, KPI improvement and / or Business Value increase and document the findings.



Present a post-project evaluation to Senior Management to provide feedback on the implementation and operationalization of the project. Actively and consistently maintain high standards of professionalism in all aspects of personal presentation and delivery.

Effective self-management and teamwork

Apply knowledge of the organizational systems, structures, policies, and procedures to achieve results.



Demonstrate initiative in follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.



Provide appropriate resolution for tasks or deadlines not met.



Support and drive the business’ core values.



Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.



Take ownership for driving own career development.



Show commitment to teamwork and a willingness to go the extra mile to achieve team objectives

Minimum Requirements:

An appropriate university degree with preference for a BSc, BSc (Eng), BSc (Comp Science), BCom (Informatics) or an industrial Engineer.

3 years’ work experience in the Retail or Financial Industry with 5 years business analysis/business consulting experience

Skills:

Knowledge and understanding of project management principles

Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques, and use of software

Business process mapping

Information processing

Communication

Knowledge and innovation management

Programme and project management

Resource Management

Salary:

Market related

Working Hours and Days:

Monday to Friday 08:00 to 17:00

Interested and qualified applicants are requested to submit their applications on the JDGroup Career Site with the following link:

https://careers.jdgroup.co.za/applicant/index.php?controller=Adverts&method=view&advertid=0e90304b-b009-4c83-bb11-5eb09a11e25f

PLEASE NOTE: Once the link is opened and the vacancy reflects, click the APPLY button and then SIGN UP.

