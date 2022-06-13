Business Analyst Capital Markets

Seeking a Senior Business Analyst with Capital Markets experience to join a derivatives markets pricing and valuations team to be the main link between business and IT in process delivery.

7+ years of Business Analysis experience in Capital Markets

2+ years financial markets experience in equitites, forex, bonds or commodities is a MUST, either from a technology, operations or back – office perspective

Experience in derivvatives pricing, trading, clearing & settlement and risk management is an advantage

Advanced technology, analytical and communication skills

2+ years experience in lean/agile delivery of large projects (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe)

Desired Skills:

Capital Markets

Equities

Forex

Bonds

Commodities

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

