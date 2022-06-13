Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

BUSINESS ANALYST

MIDRAND

SALARY: R481 200.00 PER ANNUM

JOB PURPOSE

Perform investigations and analysis of business ideas, needs and problems, and create proposals thereof.

QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)

Business Analyst Certification/qualification (Essential)

Agile Methodology (Advantageous)

Short-term industry related qualification/certification (Advantageous)

General Experience:

3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst/System Analyst (Essential)

Contact Centre Software/management experience (Essential)

Experience in Business process mapping (Essential)

Experience in SDLC methodology (Advantageous)

Experience in Process Re-engineering (Advantageous)

Experience and exposure in Short-term insurance industry (Advantageous)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Needs Assessment

Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues.

Liaise with operational, tactical and support stakeholders to understand business needs, problems and requirements.

Stakeholder Engagement

Contribute to stakeholder engagement through identifying stakeholders, finding out their needs/issues/concern and reacting to these by arranging meetings and events and drafting supporting materials to promote understanding and commitment.

Describe business problems and associated solutions using industry standards methods, models and formats to display the results in a manner that is meaningful and accessible by internal customers who commission the work.

Maintain fulfilment relationships and translate discussions between business and fulfilment areas. Communicate identified improvements to all stakeholders.

Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”

Document “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required.

Influence discussions about solutions, projects and initiatives based on the analysis of the relevant business domains.

Business Requirements Identification

Collect business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.

Identify, measure and analyse business processes.

Define value stream mapping in a specific business area.

Measure process wastes and leakages against benchmark standards.

Implement approved changes to processes.

Feasibility Studies

Conduct feasibility studies from a technological and organizational perspective and document findings to complete cost-benefit analysis on implementing changes to business processes, products, or business unit structure.

Documentation and Back-up

Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and back up files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur.

Prepare research reports that outline the results of investigation and analysis, and ad-hoc commissioned research.

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.

Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

Desired Skills:

Experience in SDLC methodology

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

