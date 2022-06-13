Business Analyst IT

Jun 13, 2022

JOB PURPOSE

Perform investigations and analysis of business ideas, needs and problems, and create proposals thereof.

QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)
  • Business Analyst Certification/qualification (Essential)
  • Agile Methodology (Advantageous)
  • Short-term industry related qualification/certification (Advantageous)
  • General Experience:
  • 3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst/System Analyst (Essential)
  • Contact Centre Software/management experience (Essential)
  • Experience in Business process mapping (Essential)
  • Experience in SDLC methodology (Advantageous)
  • Experience in Process Re-engineering (Advantageous)
  • Experience and exposure in Short-term insurance industry (Advantageous)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Needs Assessment
  • Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues.
  • Liaise with operational, tactical and support stakeholders to understand business needs, problems and requirements.
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Contribute to stakeholder engagement through identifying stakeholders, finding out their needs/issues/concern and reacting to these by arranging meetings and events and drafting supporting materials to promote understanding and commitment.
  • Describe business problems and associated solutions using industry standards methods, models and formats to display the results in a manner that is meaningful and accessible by internal customers who commission the work.
  • Maintain fulfilment relationships and translate discussions between business and fulfilment areas. Communicate identified improvements to all stakeholders.
  • Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”
  • Document “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required.
  • Influence discussions about solutions, projects and initiatives based on the analysis of the relevant business domains.
  • Business Requirements Identification
  • Collect business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.
  • Identify, measure and analyse business processes.
  • Define value stream mapping in a specific business area.
  • Measure process wastes and leakages against benchmark standards.
  • Implement approved changes to processes.
  • Feasibility Studies
  • Conduct feasibility studies from a technological and organizational perspective and document findings to complete cost-benefit analysis on implementing changes to business processes, products, or business unit structure.
  • Documentation and Back-up
  • Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and back up files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur.
  • Prepare research reports that outline the results of investigation and analysis, and ad-hoc commissioned research.
  • Personal Capability Building
  • Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.
  • Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

Desired Skills:

  • Business process mapping
  • SDLC
  • Process Re-engineering
  • Insurance
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

