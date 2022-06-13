Data Architect

Introduction

A fantastic opportunity has become available at a Fintech company for a Data Architect. The business is expanding and need to grow their IT Team. The role can be fully remote or hybrid. The incumbent will be responsible for defining, designing, implementing and documenting processes, tools, methodologies and frameworks for collecting and managing data effectively throughout its life cycle, from source through to finalized business insights following necessary data governance, policies and standards.

Duties & Responsibilities

Create conceptual and logical data models through analysis of source data and interviewing subject matter experts (SMEs)

Create data flow diagram, dictionaries, taxonomies, and ontologies where required to support implementations

Own and drive data governance, data catalogue and data quality in solutions

Work with application developers to ensure that data model is aligned with application design W

Work with business data owners to achieve alignment on entity harmonization

Work with business architecture to ensure that the data structures in place meet the business requirements

Develop and implements a data architecture and management thereof across the business

Develops and drive implementation of Data Architecture and management- ensuring alignment to and executed in accordance with Data Strategies, Policies and Standards

Apply and oversee Data Governance aspects and oversee the data environment (SDLC, Change management, Incident management, Release management, etc)

Motivates for new requirements for the data environment and the coordination of projects in conjunction with terms of scoping, planning, prioritizing

Manages all aspects of the data sourcing, migration, modelling and implementation and identifies new initiatives and/or recommendations for database growth and integration

Establish and coordinate with data custodians and data owners regular feedback / communication on future pipeline work

Maintains accountability for supporting the Data Architecture vision and championing efforts to reach that vision.

Provides data framework, governance and roadmap to attain the enterprise data vision.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, software engineering, computer science, or related field.

4 – 6 years’ leading data integration efforts in large scale programs. Experience in modelling (Conceptual , logical, and physical) a must have.

4+ years of experience working with Data Warehouse Application development

3+ years of experience in ETL design and development

4+ years SDLC and agile methodology with emphasis on requirements gathering/interpretation and data modeling

TOGAF certification is a requirement.

ITIL Version 3 foundation level or above desirable

Has significant experience and exposure to Master Data Management strategies and implementations

Desired Skills:

Data architecture

ETL

data modelling tools

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position