Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a data scientist to join our client, a business finance institution. You will be working with historical data in the beginning to look at due dilligence, you will analyse, hypothesize and structure the data to look at future trends, possible credit risks etc.

Requirements:

2 – 3 years banking/insurance experience

Degree (BCom/B.Sc with stats background)

Experience using Python

Desired Skills:

data analysis

Python

Data Science

Statistical models

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A business finance institution that focuses on SMEs. They have a culture of being team players that work hard but also know when to relax, it’s about balance. They are innovative and diverse as well as results driven.

Employer & Job Benefits:

leave

development opportunities

recognition

