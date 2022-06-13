Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a data scientist to join our client, a business finance institution. You will be working with historical data in the beginning to look at due dilligence, you will analyse, hypothesize and structure the data to look at future trends, possible credit risks etc.
Requirements:
2 – 3 years banking/insurance experience
Degree (BCom/B.Sc with stats background)
Experience using Python
Desired Skills:
- data analysis
- Python
- Data Science
- Statistical models
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A business finance institution that focuses on SMEs. They have a culture of being team players that work hard but also know when to relax, it’s about balance. They are innovative and diverse as well as results driven.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- leave
- development opportunities
- recognition