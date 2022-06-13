DEV OPS ENGINEER

JOB PURPOSE
Develop functional systems and solutions with a focus on scalability, automation, reliability, security and quality. Implement customer integrations and improve the customer experience. Perform root cause analysis of production errors, resolve issues, design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance, and build tools to reduce error occurrence.
QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)
- University / Post Graduate (Master’s Degree)
- General Experience:
- 1 – 3 years’ experience working with Rancher 2.5+, Kubernetes, Linux, .NET Development, Angular, React, Node (Essential)
- Experience and understanding of Agile, Scrum and Kanban (Essential)
- Azure DevOps experience (Advantageous)
- Managerial Experience
- 6 or more months’ basic experience of coordinating the work of others (Essential)
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Application Software Development
- Develop existing applications and contribute to development of new applications by analysing and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
- Develop new routine applications to meet customer requirements.
- Design and Conceptualisation
- Produce multiple concepts and prototypes to design digital products/services.
- Product/Service Development
- Deliver defined features, functionality, or outcomes from a designated part of the development/engineering program, selecting the best available approach within established systems.
- Application Software Roadmap
- Maintain road map to facilitate application software development and ensure the development work is prioritised in line with business requirements.
- Data-driven Product and Service Improvement
- Support data-driven analysis to identify opportunities for product/service improvement.
- Digital Marketing Plan Execution
- Provide analysis to monitor performance of digital marketing campaigns.
- Customer Needs/Experience Research
- Support customer and market research by performing customer and market research and analysis techniques.
- Testing IT Performance
- Perform website/applications software tests and respond to user emails to monitor, diagnose, and correct performance issues.
- Faults Diagnosis and Correction
Provide fault isolation and resolutio
Desired Skills:
- Rancher 2.5+
- Kubernetes
- Linux
- .NET Development
- Angular
- React
- Node
- Agile
- Azure.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours