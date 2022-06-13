DEV OPS ENGINEER – Gauteng Midrand

JOB PURPOSE

Develop functional systems and solutions with a focus on scalability, automation, reliability, security and quality. Implement customer integrations and improve the customer experience. Perform root cause analysis of production errors, resolve issues, design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance, and build tools to reduce error occurrence.

QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)

University / Post Graduate (Master’s Degree)

General Experience:

1 – 3 years’ experience working with Rancher 2.5+, Kubernetes, Linux, .NET Development, Angular, React, Node (Essential)

Experience and understanding of Agile, Scrum and Kanban (Essential)

Azure DevOps experience (Advantageous)

Managerial Experience

6 or more months’ basic experience of coordinating the work of others (Essential)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Application Software Development

Develop existing applications and contribute to development of new applications by analysing and identifying areas for modification and improvement.

Develop new routine applications to meet customer requirements.

Design and Conceptualisation

Produce multiple concepts and prototypes to design digital products/services.

Product/Service Development

Deliver defined features, functionality, or outcomes from a designated part of the development/engineering program, selecting the best available approach within established systems.

Application Software Roadmap

Maintain road map to facilitate application software development and ensure the development work is prioritised in line with business requirements.

Data-driven Product and Service Improvement

Support data-driven analysis to identify opportunities for product/service improvement.

Digital Marketing Plan Execution

Provide analysis to monitor performance of digital marketing campaigns.

Customer Needs/Experience Research

Support customer and market research by performing customer and market research and analysis techniques.

Testing IT Performance

Perform website/applications software tests and respond to user emails to monitor, diagnose, and correct performance issues.

Faults Diagnosis and Correction

Provide fault isolation and resolutio

Desired Skills:

Rancher 2.5+

Kubernetes

Linux

.NET Development

Angular

React

Node

Agile

Azure.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

