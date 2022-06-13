Development Manager Software

JOB PURPOSE
Manage and prioritize IT Systems Development tasks through the effective deployment of resources and efficient workload allocation. Lead a team of system developers to drive innovation and ensuring that Business IT Systems requirements are sufficiently developed and adhered to.
QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12/SAQA Accredited (Essential)
- Recognized IT diploma/degree (Advantageous).
- General Experience:
- 6 or more years adequate System Development experience using the relevant programming language or technologies (Essential)
- Previous experience in Financial Insurance industry (Advantageous)
- Knowledge and experience in Microsoft stack, specifically C#, Microsoft SQL server and JSON, XML and webservice integrations (Essential)
- Managerial Experience:
- 3 – 6 years’ experience of planning and managing resources to deliver predetermined objectives as specified by more senior managers (Essential)
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Application Software Roadmap
- Define and maintain a road map to facilitate application software development and ensure the development work is prioritized in line with business requirements.
- Solutions Analysis
- Develop innovative solutions by integrating and analysing complex and diverse information sources.
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Build and effectively maintain relationships with relevant business and IT representatives on an on-going basis.
- Identify and manage stakeholders up to management level, finding out their needs/issues/concerns and reacting to these by leading and coordinating the development of stakeholder engagement plans to support the communication of business information and decisions.
- Leadership and Direction
- Communicate the actions needed to implement the function’s strategy and business plan within the team; explain the relationship to the broader organization’s mission, vision and values;
- motivate people to commit to these and to doing extraordinary things to achieve local business goals.
- Strategy Formation and Implementation
- Develop tactical plans for optimizing resources and assets being managed within a significant area or department.
- Performance Management
- Manage and report on the performance of a substantial, diverse team; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project / account team members and hold them accountable for achieving these;
- take appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team / personal objectives.
- Data Collection and Analysis
- Conduct research using primary data sources and select information needed for the analysis of key themes and trends.
- Insights and Reporting
- Contribute to the design and creation of reporting strategies and templates. Lead execution of complex reports, identifying and interpreting complex patterns and trends, and translating those insights into actionable recommendations.
- Organizational Capability
- Building Evaluate the capabilities of staff within the department to identify gaps and prioritize development activities.
- Implement the organization’s formal development frameworks within the area of responsibility.
- Coach and mentor others to support the development of the organization’s talent pool.
- Portfolio Management
- Plan and manage the delivery of projects within an area of professional expertise, using an appropriate project management methodology to give assurance that intended outcomes are achieved.
- Application Software Development
- Develop existing applications and contribute to development of new applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
- Develop new routine applications to meet customer requirements.
- Personal Capability Building
- Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.
- Maintain an in-depth understanding of technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.
- Operational Compliance
- Monitor and review performance and behaviours within area of responsibility to identify and resolve non-compliance with the organization’s policies and relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct.
- Information Security
- Implement and provide input on the design of required security measures such as firewalls or message encryption, monitoring performance to notify security experts of any problems.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Microsoft Sql Server
- JSON
- XML
- Webservice Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree