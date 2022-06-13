Development Manager Software

Jun 13, 2022

JOB PURPOSE

Manage and prioritize IT Systems Development tasks through the effective deployment of resources and efficient workload allocation. Lead a team of system developers to drive innovation and ensuring that Business IT Systems requirements are sufficiently developed and adhered to.

QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Grade 12/SAQA Accredited (Essential)
  • Recognized IT diploma/degree (Advantageous).
  • General Experience:
  • 6 or more years adequate System Development experience using the relevant programming language or technologies (Essential)
  • Previous experience in Financial Insurance industry (Advantageous)
  • Knowledge and experience in Microsoft stack, specifically C#, Microsoft SQL server and JSON, XML and webservice integrations (Essential)
  • Managerial Experience:
  • 3 – 6 years’ experience of planning and managing resources to deliver predetermined objectives as specified by more senior managers (Essential)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Application Software Roadmap
  • Define and maintain a road map to facilitate application software development and ensure the development work is prioritized in line with business requirements.
  • Solutions Analysis
  • Develop innovative solutions by integrating and analysing complex and diverse information sources.
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Build and effectively maintain relationships with relevant business and IT representatives on an on-going basis.
  • Identify and manage stakeholders up to management level, finding out their needs/issues/concerns and reacting to these by leading and coordinating the development of stakeholder engagement plans to support the communication of business information and decisions.
  • Leadership and Direction
  • Communicate the actions needed to implement the function’s strategy and business plan within the team; explain the relationship to the broader organization’s mission, vision and values;
  • motivate people to commit to these and to doing extraordinary things to achieve local business goals.
  • Strategy Formation and Implementation
  • Develop tactical plans for optimizing resources and assets being managed within a significant area or department.
  • Performance Management
  • Manage and report on the performance of a substantial, diverse team; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project / account team members and hold them accountable for achieving these;
  • take appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team / personal objectives.
  • Data Collection and Analysis
  • Conduct research using primary data sources and select information needed for the analysis of key themes and trends.
  • Insights and Reporting
  • Contribute to the design and creation of reporting strategies and templates. Lead execution of complex reports, identifying and interpreting complex patterns and trends, and translating those insights into actionable recommendations.
  • Organizational Capability
  • Building Evaluate the capabilities of staff within the department to identify gaps and prioritize development activities.
  • Implement the organization’s formal development frameworks within the area of responsibility.
  • Coach and mentor others to support the development of the organization’s talent pool.
  • Portfolio Management
  • Plan and manage the delivery of projects within an area of professional expertise, using an appropriate project management methodology to give assurance that intended outcomes are achieved.
  • Application Software Development
  • Develop existing applications and contribute to development of new applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
  • Develop new routine applications to meet customer requirements.
  • Personal Capability Building
  • Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.
  • Maintain an in-depth understanding of technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.
  • Operational Compliance
  • Monitor and review performance and behaviours within area of responsibility to identify and resolve non-compliance with the organization’s policies and relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct.
  • Information Security
  • Implement and provide input on the design of required security measures such as firewalls or message encryption, monitoring performance to notify security experts of any problems.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Microsoft Sql Server
  • JSON
  • XML
  • Webservice Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

