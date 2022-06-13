Development Manager Software

JOB PURPOSE

Manage and prioritize IT Systems Development tasks through the effective deployment of resources and efficient workload allocation. Lead a team of system developers to drive innovation and ensuring that Business IT Systems requirements are sufficiently developed and adhered to.

QUALIFICAUIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Grade 12/SAQA Accredited (Essential)

Recognized IT diploma/degree (Advantageous).

General Experience:

6 or more years adequate System Development experience using the relevant programming language or technologies (Essential)

Previous experience in Financial Insurance industry (Advantageous)

Knowledge and experience in Microsoft stack, specifically C#, Microsoft SQL server and JSON, XML and webservice integrations (Essential)

Managerial Experience:

3 – 6 years’ experience of planning and managing resources to deliver predetermined objectives as specified by more senior managers (Essential)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Application Software Roadmap

Define and maintain a road map to facilitate application software development and ensure the development work is prioritized in line with business requirements.

Solutions Analysis

Develop innovative solutions by integrating and analysing complex and diverse information sources.

Stakeholder Engagement

Build and effectively maintain relationships with relevant business and IT representatives on an on-going basis.

Identify and manage stakeholders up to management level, finding out their needs/issues/concerns and reacting to these by leading and coordinating the development of stakeholder engagement plans to support the communication of business information and decisions.

Leadership and Direction

Communicate the actions needed to implement the function’s strategy and business plan within the team; explain the relationship to the broader organization’s mission, vision and values;

motivate people to commit to these and to doing extraordinary things to achieve local business goals.

Strategy Formation and Implementation

Develop tactical plans for optimizing resources and assets being managed within a significant area or department.

Performance Management

Manage and report on the performance of a substantial, diverse team; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project / account team members and hold them accountable for achieving these;

take appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team / personal objectives.

Data Collection and Analysis

Conduct research using primary data sources and select information needed for the analysis of key themes and trends.

Insights and Reporting

Contribute to the design and creation of reporting strategies and templates. Lead execution of complex reports, identifying and interpreting complex patterns and trends, and translating those insights into actionable recommendations.

Organizational Capability

Building Evaluate the capabilities of staff within the department to identify gaps and prioritize development activities.

Implement the organization’s formal development frameworks within the area of responsibility.

Coach and mentor others to support the development of the organization’s talent pool.

Portfolio Management

Plan and manage the delivery of projects within an area of professional expertise, using an appropriate project management methodology to give assurance that intended outcomes are achieved.

Application Software Development

Develop existing applications and contribute to development of new applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification and improvement.

Develop new routine applications to meet customer requirements.

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.

Maintain an in-depth understanding of technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

Operational Compliance

Monitor and review performance and behaviours within area of responsibility to identify and resolve non-compliance with the organization’s policies and relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct.

Information Security

Implement and provide input on the design of required security measures such as firewalls or message encryption, monitoring performance to notify security experts of any problems.

Desired Skills:

C#

Microsoft Sql Server

JSON

XML

Webservice Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position