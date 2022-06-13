DevOps Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited –

Our Client, a leading global Information Technology organisation, specialising within the Telco space, is currently seeking a qualified DevOps Engineer with background experience in the Telecommunication Sector to join their team in Nigeria. (Hybrid role)

Global Information Technology service and consulting company, specialise in Hi-tech transactional services.

Design, develop, document and implement software integrations

Troubleshoot issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline

code deployment Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)

Analyze code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to

ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of

ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of projects Collaborate with team members to improve the company’s engineering tools,

systems and procedures, and data security Optimize the computing architecture

Conduct systems tests for security, performance, and availability

Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation

Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.

Participate in peer reviews

Participate in agile team meetings

Utilise version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality

tools as required Responsibility for own deliverables

Qualification, Skills, Experience Required:

7+ years experience DevOps Engineer or equivalent IT Experience

Information Technology Qualification/ Degree

Implementing and integrating code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, Chef,

etc.) Software-automation production systems (Jenkins, Selenium, Cucumber, etc.)

Integration with code repositories (G.I.T LAB, G.I.T HUB, BIT Bucket, etc.)

Proficient in scripting and scripting languages (Bash, Python, etc.)

Knowledge and implementation of branching and merging strategies (G.I.T

Flow, Trunk-based development, etc.) Expertise in software development methodologies (Agile, Waterfall)

Solution orientated

Ability to identify and provide solutions to critical issues

Ability to communicate difficult / sensitive information successfully

Excellent communication skills

Experience in network, server, and application-status monitoring

Working knowledge of databases

Cloud deployments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, private cloud, etc.)

Container deployment, scaling, management, etc. (Docker, Kubernetes, etc.) proposed projects based on the results of feasibility studies and/or cost/benefit analyses

Salary – Market Related

Communication and IT Multinational

