DevOps Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our Client, a leading global Information Technology organisation, specialising within the Telco space, is currently seeking a qualified DevOps Engineer with background experience in the Telecommunication Sector to join their team in Nigeria. (Hybrid role)
Client Details
Global Information Technology service and consulting company, specialise in Hi-tech transactional services.
Description
- Design, develop, document and implement software integrations
- Troubleshoot issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline
code deployment
- Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)
- Analyze code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to
ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of
projects
- Collaborate with team members to improve the company’s engineering tools,
systems and procedures, and data security
- Optimize the computing architecture
- Conduct systems tests for security, performance, and availability
- Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation
- Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.
- Participate in peer reviews
- Participate in agile team meetings
- Utilise version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality
tools as required
- Responsibility for own deliverables
Profile
Qualification, Skills, Experience Required:
- 7+ years experience DevOps Engineer or equivalent IT Experience
- Information Technology Qualification/ Degree
- Implementing and integrating code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, Chef,
etc.)
- Software-automation production systems (Jenkins, Selenium, Cucumber, etc.)
- Integration with code repositories (G.I.T LAB, G.I.T HUB, BIT Bucket, etc.)
- Proficient in scripting and scripting languages (Bash, Python, etc.)
- Knowledge and implementation of branching and merging strategies (G.I.T
Flow, Trunk-based development, etc.)
- Expertise in software development methodologies (Agile, Waterfall)
- Solution orientated
- Ability to identify and provide solutions to critical issues
- Ability to communicate difficult / sensitive information successfully
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience in network, server, and application-status monitoring
- Working knowledge of databases
- Cloud deployments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, private cloud, etc.)
- Container deployment, scaling, management, etc. (Docker, Kubernetes, etc.) proposed projects based on the results of feasibility studies and/or cost/benefit analyses
Job Offer
Salary – Market Related
About The Employer:
Communication and IT Multinational