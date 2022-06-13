DevOps Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited –

Our Client, a leading global Information Technology organisation, specialising within the Telco space, is currently seeking a qualified DevOps Engineer with background experience in the Telecommunication Sector to join their team in Nigeria. (Hybrid role)

Client Details

Global Information Technology service and consulting company, specialise in Hi-tech transactional services.

Description

  • Design, develop, document and implement software integrations
  • Troubleshoot issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline
    code deployment
  • Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)
  • Analyze code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to
    ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of
    projects
  • Collaborate with team members to improve the company’s engineering tools,
    systems and procedures, and data security
  • Optimize the computing architecture
  • Conduct systems tests for security, performance, and availability
  • Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation
  • Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.
  • Participate in peer reviews
  • Participate in agile team meetings
  • Utilise version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality
    tools as required
  • Responsibility for own deliverables

Profile

Qualification, Skills, Experience Required:

  • 7+ years experience DevOps Engineer or equivalent IT Experience
  • Information Technology Qualification/ Degree
  • Implementing and integrating code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, Chef,
    etc.)
  • Software-automation production systems (Jenkins, Selenium, Cucumber, etc.)
  • Integration with code repositories (G.I.T LAB, G.I.T HUB, BIT Bucket, etc.)
  • Proficient in scripting and scripting languages (Bash, Python, etc.)
  • Knowledge and implementation of branching and merging strategies (G.I.T
    Flow, Trunk-based development, etc.)
  • Expertise in software development methodologies (Agile, Waterfall)
  • Solution orientated
  • Ability to identify and provide solutions to critical issues
  • Ability to communicate difficult / sensitive information successfully
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Experience in network, server, and application-status monitoring
  • Working knowledge of databases
  • Cloud deployments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, private cloud, etc.)
  • Container deployment, scaling, management, etc. (Docker, Kubernetes, etc.) proposed projects based on the results of feasibility studies and/or cost/benefit analyses

Job Offer

Salary – Market Related

About The Employer:

Communication and IT Multinational

