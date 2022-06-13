FPGA Software Developer

Our client is looking for an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional FPGA developer. That will be responsible for: building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems, software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders and have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town
Roles & Outcomes:

  • FPGA Programming and Integration

  • Systems Design

  • Documentation / Technical Authoring

  • Problem Solving

  • Research / Investigations

  • Service Level Monitoring

  • Systems Testing

  • User Support

  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

  • Code versioning

  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

  • Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

  • Creating end-user application feedback channels.

  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

  • Keeping up to date with standards and advancements in application development.

  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

  • Fluent in spoken and written English

  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Experience:

  • 3+ years FPGA development experience

  • Knowledge of Best Practices

  • Proficiency in C and Python.

  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

  • Software development lifecycle experience

  • Experience with Windows and LINUX

  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided

  • Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience

  • Ethernet protocols

Desired Skills:

  • FPGA Software developer
  • C and Python.
  • Windows and LINUX

