FPGA Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional FPGA developer. That will be responsible for: building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems, software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders and have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.

Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town

Roles & Outcomes:

FPGA Programming and Integration

Systems Design

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Research / Investigations

Service Level Monitoring

Systems Testing

User Support

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

Code versioning

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Creating end-user application feedback channels.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Keeping up to date with standards and advancements in application development.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Experience:

3+ years FPGA development experience

Knowledge of Best Practices

Proficiency in C and Python.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided

Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience

Ethernet protocols

Desired Skills:

FPGA Software developer

C and Python.

Windows and LINUX

