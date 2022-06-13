Front End Developer & UI/UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Front End Developer & UI/UX Designer to join their team.

Front End Developer & UI/UX Designer

As a Front End Developer & UI/UX Designer, you will lead the company into the future by translating front end development into user friendly products and features. You’ll be working closely with the entire team. You’re an ambitious individual who can work under their own direction towards agreed targets/goals. Ability to manage change and be open to it, good time management, and an ability to work under pressure when/if a problem occurs on live. Proven interpersonal skills while contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed. Maintain technical knowledge by improving skills via online learning, attending workshops etc.

Role and Responsibilities

As a Front End Developer & UI/UX Designer, you will be responsible for the front end development of new features and translating development into beautiful user friendly designs and features.

Responsibilities:

Collaborating with the team on new features and improvements

Resolves issues and navigates obstacles to deliver the product

Designing the native applications for both iOS and Android

Reviewing and redesigning old features or pages

Leads technical change implementation across environments. Acquires and applies a broad knowledge of the business, its products, and processes.

Test-driven development

Collect quantitative as well as qualitative data about users thorough research and analysis.

Reviewing and redesigning the company’s website

Technical and Professional Expertise:

Design:

Wireframing and prototyping skills

UX writing skills (using microscopy)

Visual communication skills (eliminate the need for written instruction)

Experience using design tools (e.g., Sketch, Figma etc.)

Typography skills

Analytical skills (product usability)

Information architecture skills

Responsive design experience

Development & Code:

Desired Skills:

Software Development

UX

UI

HTML

CSS

node.js

