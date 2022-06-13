Hitachi Energy, Schneider Electric collaborate on energy transition

Hitachi Energy and Schneider Electric have entered into a collaboration to provide greater customer value and accelerate the energy transition.

The non-exclusive collaboration will support customers’ sustainability efforts, including the decarbonisation of the energy and industrial sectors. Hitachi Energy can leverage Schneider Electric’s medium-voltage portfolio, while Schneider Electric will be able to use Hitachi Energy’s high-voltage portfolio to provide more comprehensive offerings.

The new collaboration builds on the trusted track record, global footprint, and extensive experience of both these sustainable energy technology leaders in delivering projects for renewables, data centers, mining and other industry segments. Both companies expect this collaborative ecosystem to ensure benefits for customers across their operational life cycle, including a more holistic offering, strengthened supply chain and enhanced efficiencies.

“We continue to innovate with technology and business models to advance a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system,” says Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi Energy. “We have chosen to collaborate with Schneider Electric by enhancing our complementary portfolios and address the need of faster deployment of grid solutions for our customers.”

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric, says: “We are launching this collaboration to help our customers deploy the green electricity solutions instrumental in the fight against climate change. With Hitachi Energy, we’re committed to leveraging our respective strengths in order to solve our customers’ most pressing energy challenges.”