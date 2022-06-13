Infrastructure Architect

A fantastic opportunity has become available at a Fintech company for a Infrastructure Architect. The business is expanding and so they need to grow their IT Team. The role can be fully remote or hybrid. The Infrastructure Architect is responsible for the design and implementation of infrastructure in support of enterprise information systems and projects. They provide the necessary technical infrastructure design and guidelines for development of new or existing infrastructure technologies and system requirements.

Duties & Responsibilities

Understand and familiarize with the project’s business requirements

Understand and familiarize with the proposed conceptual solution business, data and application architecture domains

Understand and familiarize with the solution architecture meta-model

Understand and familiarize with the as-is infrastructure and security architecture

Create the conceptual and logical infrastructure and security architecture for the proposed solution.

Create the overall system architecture documentation and implement standards and guidelines that direct the design of technology solutions, in partnership with other domain architects.

Architect and design secure robust, scalable infrastructure platforms to support the delivery of the products and services. This also includes the adoption of reusable technology assets to improve efficiency.

Designs and completes a detailed analysis of infrastructure, to ensure systems and data meets security standards and are resilient in the event of a disaster.

Plan and design security systems by.

Provide architectural advisory on compute, networking, storage and infrastructure capabilities new and existing

Align standards, frameworks and security with overall business and technology strategy

Develop TOR’s and evaluate requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

Perform necessary vendor identification, engagement and selection

Drive product evaluation and selection of new infrastructure products to meet strategic business initiatives. This may include project activities from proofs-of-concept, production deployment and handover to operations

Desired Experience & Qualification

Post Graduate degree in Computer science or equivalent

TOGAF certification is a requirement. Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g. Zachman) will be an advantage.

ITIL Version 3 foundation level or above desirable

Experience in Architecture Modelling tools like Casewise, Visio, [URL Removed] Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Strong experience in designing, integrating, and managing complex infrastructure solutions.

At least five (5) to six (6) years’ experience in developing infrastructure architectural designs

At least five (5) to six (6) years’ experience and knowledge of infrastructure development and implementation methodologies

At least five (5) to six (8) years’ experience of VMware or other virtual software, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols and productivity tools

At least 3-5 years experience in hybrid, private and public cloud infrastructure architecture designs

At least seven (7) to eight (8) years’ experience in ICT infrastructure and ICT security infrastructure across the ICT systems landscapes and application portfolios

Work collaboratively with other Architecture team members (domain architects) on the projects to deliver the architecture artefacts and guidance provided from those teams into the programmes and projects

Analyses system requirements and defines system architecture that will meet business needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols.

Comfortable with Data Center infrastructure complexities and evaluating network and security technologies; developing requirements for local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), routers, firewalls, and related security and network devices

Experience with Private / hybrid cloud solutions either commercial tools (VMware, BMC, HP, Cisco, Microsoft) or OpenSource (Openstack, Cloudforms, etc.).

Experience with automation and Orchestration of infrastructure operational processes (Ansible, BMC, VMware, Red Hat, Chef, Puppet, etc.).

Knowledge of main hypervisors (VMware, Hyper-V) and network virtualization (NSX, etc.)

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

ITIL

architecture modelling tools

ICT Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position