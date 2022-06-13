IT Business Analyst/BA (Document/Records Management) 2022_29 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Jun 13, 2022

  • Compile business requirements (BRD).
  • Business Analysis and process documentation.
  • Engage and collaborate with stakeholders during requirements gathering, amend and help with signoff process of documentation.
  • Could be involved in User Acceptance Testing phase as well.

7 month contract. Listed Mining Group (based in Rosebank) is recruiting an IT BA with 5 years’ IT BA work experience focused on Document/Records Management. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply. E-mail CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed] Minimum Requirements

  • 5 years’ minimum experience as an IT BA (Document/Records Management).
  • Must have at least 3 years’ experience with Document/Records Management.
  • Mining industry working experience huge advantage.
  • BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline. Industrial Engineering qualification will be an advantage.

