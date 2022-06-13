IT Business Analyst/BA (Document/Records Management) 2022_29 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Compile business requirements (BRD).

Business Analysis and process documentation.

Engage and collaborate with stakeholders during requirements gathering, amend and help with signoff process of documentation.

Could be involved in User Acceptance Testing phase as well.

7 month contract. Listed Mining Group (based in Rosebank) is recruiting an IT BA with 5 years’ IT BA work experience focused on Document/Records Management. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply. E-mail CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed] Minimum Requirements

5 years’ minimum experience as an IT BA (Document/Records Management).

Must have at least 3 years’ experience with Document/Records Management.

Mining industry working experience huge advantage.

BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline. Industrial Engineering qualification will be an advantage.

