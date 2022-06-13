IT Business Analyst/BA (OT Applications/Mining/Engineering) 2022_26 TB at Mediro ICT

BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline. Industrial Engineering qualification will be an advantage.

5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions (OT Applications).

Control & Instrumentation app experience would be great.

7 month contract. Listed Mining Group (based in Rosebank) is recruiting a Mid-level IT BA with 5 years' IT BA work experience in the mining industry (focus on OT Application systems). Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number may apply.

