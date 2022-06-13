IT Infrastructure Manager

The infrastructure manager is responsible for providing the strategic direction for the infrastructure function on a group level. You will lead the development of infrastructure strategy and architecture standards and procedures for the organisation.

Together with the CIO, systems admin engineer and third-party service provides you will provide a reliable a highly available server and network infrastructure service to users.

Infrastructure Manager Responsibilities:

Responsible for managing overall IT day to day operations to improve infrastructure costs, performance and end user satisfaction.

Provide leadership in planning and managing computer operations and production support, systems and database administration and network operations

Ensure system performance and SLA’s are met

Manage IT resource requirements to ensure appropriate balance between tactical and strategic demands

Implement IT continuous improvement programs

Lead IT asset management team to ensure assets full lifetime cycle value is achieved

Manage strategic relationships with key IT product and service providers

Provide in depth technical expertise for both tactical and operational initiatives

Provision in close cooperation with third party service provider an IT infrastructure that is suitable for the group to access and use their business applications

Assess the relative impact of IT industry trends to current and future enterprise infrastructure needs and projects

Interface with business unit managers to define infrastructure support initiatives and solutions for improving service efficiency and effectiveness

Analyse and predict trends and develop long range plans designed to maintain cost effectiveness

Participate in IT strategy planning activities

Responsible for designing and troubleshooting the European part of the groups global network of IT services to meet the functional objects of the business

Develop the reporting for vendor performance in areas that include quality, capacity, systems and responsiveness

Ensure the infrastructure team is mitigating, monitoring and managing infrastructure related risks

Work closely with project team members line managers for time allocation and prioritisation

Manages a dynamic team of individuals, constantly searching for creative ways to elevate the capabilities of technology systems to meet business needs

Participate in the budget process

Infrastructure Manager Skills:

At least 5 years of IT experience including managing teams responsible for architecture design and deployment, systems lifecycle management and infrastructure planning and operations.

Experience in areas such as network design and administration, data center operations, database administration, and systems programming and administration

Strong management and people development skills

Understanding of ITIL practices

Ability to think logically and demonstrate strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to manage internal and external projects from inception to completion

Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations

Skill in conceptualising creative solutions as well as documenting them and presenting them to senior management

Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs with ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence

Ability to develop and deliver projects using leading edge technologies

Experience implementing packages and working with vendors

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong knowledge of VMWare / Veeam and Azure

Proven experience managing a Microsoft technology stack

