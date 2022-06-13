IT Infrastructure Manager

Jun 13, 2022

The infrastructure manager is responsible for providing the strategic direction for the infrastructure function on a group level. You will lead the development of infrastructure strategy and architecture standards and procedures for the organisation.
Together with the CIO, systems admin engineer and third-party service provides you will provide a reliable a highly available server and network infrastructure service to users.

Infrastructure Manager Responsibilities:
Responsible for managing overall IT day to day operations to improve infrastructure costs, performance and end user satisfaction.

  • Provide leadership in planning and managing computer operations and production support, systems and database administration and network operations
  • Ensure system performance and SLA’s are met
  • Manage IT resource requirements to ensure appropriate balance between tactical and strategic demands
  • Implement IT continuous improvement programs
  • Lead IT asset management team to ensure assets full lifetime cycle value is achieved
  • Manage strategic relationships with key IT product and service providers
  • Provide in depth technical expertise for both tactical and operational initiatives
  • Provision in close cooperation with third party service provider an IT infrastructure that is suitable for the group to access and use their business applications
  • Assess the relative impact of IT industry trends to current and future enterprise infrastructure needs and projects
  • Interface with business unit managers to define infrastructure support initiatives and solutions for improving service efficiency and effectiveness
  • Analyse and predict trends and develop long range plans designed to maintain cost effectiveness
  • Participate in IT strategy planning activities
  • Responsible for designing and troubleshooting the European part of the groups global network of IT services to meet the functional objects of the business
  • Develop the reporting for vendor performance in areas that include quality, capacity, systems and responsiveness
  • Ensure the infrastructure team is mitigating, monitoring and managing infrastructure related risks
  • Work closely with project team members line managers for time allocation and prioritisation
  • Manages a dynamic team of individuals, constantly searching for creative ways to elevate the capabilities of technology systems to meet business needs
  • Participate in the budget process

Infrastructure Manager Skills:

  • At least 5 years of IT experience including managing teams responsible for architecture design and deployment, systems lifecycle management and infrastructure planning and operations.
  • Experience in areas such as network design and administration, data center operations, database administration, and systems programming and administration
  • Strong management and people development skills
  • Understanding of ITIL practices
  • Ability to think logically and demonstrate strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to manage internal and external projects from inception to completion
  • Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations
  • Skill in conceptualising creative solutions as well as documenting them and presenting them to senior management
  • Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs with ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence
  • Ability to develop and deliver projects using leading edge technologies
  • Experience implementing packages and working with vendors
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Strong knowledge of VMWare / Veeam and Azure
  • Proven experience managing a Microsoft technology stack

