IT Infrastructure Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

IT Infrastructure Manager
The infrastructure manager is responsible for providing the strategic direction for the infrastructure function on a group level. You will lead the development of infrastructure strategy and architecture standards and procedures for the organisation.
Together with the CIO, systems admin engineer and third-party service provides you will provide a reliable a highly available server and network infrastructure service to users.
Infrastructure Manager Responsibilities:
Responsible for managing overall IT day to day operations to improve infrastructure costs, performance and end user satisfaction.
- Provide leadership in planning and managing computer operations and production support, systems and database administration and network operations
- Ensure system performance and SLA’s are met
- Manage IT resource requirements to ensure appropriate balance between tactical and strategic demands
- Implement IT continuous improvement programs
- Lead IT asset management team to ensure assets full lifetime cycle value is achieved
- Manage strategic relationships with key IT product and service providers
- Provide in depth technical expertise for both tactical and operational initiatives
- Provision in close cooperation with third party service provider an IT infrastructure that is suitable for the group to access and use their business applications
- Assess the relative impact of IT industry trends to current and future enterprise infrastructure needs and projects
- Interface with business unit managers to define infrastructure support initiatives and solutions for improving service efficiency and effectiveness
- Analyse and predict trends and develop long range plans designed to maintain cost effectiveness
- Participate in IT strategy planning activities
- Responsible for designing and troubleshooting the European part of the groups global network of IT services to meet the functional objects of the business
- Develop the reporting for vendor performance in areas that include quality, capacity, systems and responsiveness
- Ensure the infrastructure team is mitigating, monitoring and managing infrastructure related risks
- Work closely with project team members line managers for time allocation and prioritisation
- Manages a dynamic team of individuals, constantly searching for creative ways to elevate the capabilities of technology systems to meet business needs
- Participate in the budget process
Infrastructure Manager Skills:
- At least 5 years of IT experience including managing teams responsible for architecture design and deployment, systems lifecycle management and infrastructure planning and operations.
- Experience in areas such as network design and administration, data center operations, database administration, and systems programming and administration
- Strong management and people development skills
- Understanding of ITIL practices
- Ability to think logically and demonstrate strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to manage internal and external projects from inception to completion
- Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations
- Skill in conceptualising creative solutions as well as documenting them and presenting them to senior management
- Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs with ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence
- Ability to develop and deliver projects using leading edge technologies
- Experience implementing packages and working with vendors
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Strong knowledge of VMWare / Veeam and Azure
- Proven experience managing a Microsoft technology stack
To apply, please send your updated CV and supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Oversee IT operations
- Staff management
- risk managment
- SLA
- network design
- database administration
- system programming
- VMWare
- Veema
- Azure
- ITIL
- architecture design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree