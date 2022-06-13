Principal Technical Assistant: Telecoms Operations Centre at City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES ? INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

PRINCIPAL TECHNICAL ASSISTANT: TELECOMS OPERATIONS CENTRE

(TWO POSITIONS)

PLEASE NOTE THAT THOSE WHO APPLIED FOR CS 102/22 NEED NOT REAPPLY AS THEIR APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

BASIC SALARY: FROM R337 629 TO R373 887 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: CS 157/22

Requirements:

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) – Maths will be an advantage

A minimum of three (3) years’ relevant industry experience in a telecommunication technical operation centre administration and/or telecommunication service management environment

Code 08 driver’s licence (advantageous).

Key performance areas:

Produce/analyse technical data related to TOC operations

Produce technical as well as management reports for TOC operations as required

Service Management: Provide technical assistance to TBS in monitoring, compiling and reporting on service level metrics for the various vendors; provide stats for reporting on a regular basis; update ticket status accordingly; liaise with clients for updates accordingly

Coordinate resolution of issues in order to lead to successful resolution

Provide operations and service management support within the TOC environment

Provide support to project management and operations and service management as required to ensure commitments are met

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 24 June 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

