Python Developer at Mediro ICT

Jun 13, 2022

Our Client is looking for someone to lead their teams to excellence in their Python codebase.

They offer a 3year fixed contract (renewable), and a Hybrid working model which allows you to work from home 2/3 days a week, and office rotations for the remainder of the week

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (Python)
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends (AWS)

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant IT/Business Degree
  • Building CLI Tools
  • Building Python Libraries
  • Python Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Java Exposure
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working
  • Strong Debugging skills
  • Great code organisation and quality
  • Commitment to infrastructure as code
  • Automation
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development)
  • BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Beneficial:

  • AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
  • TypeScript, NodeJS
  • Atlassian APIs

