Python Developer at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Our Client is looking for someone to lead their teams to excellence in their Python codebase.

They offer a 3year fixed contract (renewable), and a Hybrid working model which allows you to work from home 2/3 days a week, and office rotations for the remainder of the week

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (Python)

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends (AWS)

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT/Business Degree

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Beneficial:

AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

