Python Developer at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Our Client is looking for someone to lead their teams to excellence in their Python codebase.
They offer a 3year fixed contract (renewable), and a Hybrid working model which allows you to work from home 2/3 days a week, and office rotations for the remainder of the week
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (Python)
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends (AWS)
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
Beneficial:
- AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- Atlassian APIs