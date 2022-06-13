Senior Linux Engineer (SUSE) (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 13, 2022

3 to 6 month contract

The position we are seeking is a “Linux Engineer” who is an expert in configuration management tools – an engineer with a solid grasp of Yaml, SaltStack, and Puppet that will implement SUMA and RHEL best practices. The ideal candidate will have already gained experience developing software for a Linux distribution and be familiar with the complex mechanics of packaging and the structure of Linux systems.
Requirements

  • Provides high-level design and architectural guidance for SUSE Cloud Service and SLES

  • Pro-actively identify issues by becoming familiar with customer’s technical and business environment while providing recommendations for resolution to these issues

  • Share knowledge by writing technical documents and pro-actively sending helpful technical information to customers (upcoming patches, technical news)

  • Document and communicate work performed in provided systems and document as requested

  • Assist in the implementation of SUSE, Ubuntu, and Rhel solutions

  • Interact with the existing Support team as required to meet the customer needs and always in a friendly and professional manner.

  • Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Proven technical skills in delivering Linux solutions in one or more of the following:

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server

  • SUSE Manager Implementation and administration

  • Good knowledge of salt-stack and puppet

  • Experience with building software packages for Linux systems

  • Very good system debugging skills

  • Excellent interpersonal skills

  • Proven ability to work independently and take initiative

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

  • Minimum of 5 years of SUSE experience.

  • Three years of experience in Linux administration, and/or SUSE Linux administration

Desired Skills:

  • suse
  • linux
  • administration

Learn more/Apply for this position